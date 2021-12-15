Here are more proposed changes to elementary school zoning boundaries for Auburn City Schools

Auburn City Schools have made a few modifications to the elementary school boundary lines after reviewing survey results.
With the addition of the new Woodland Pines Elementary School, which will open for the 2022-2023 school year, ACS has been working on the plans to rezone the boundaries, which will help balance the number of students on each campus.
The first presentation for the rezoning was given last month and since then, ACS has been collecting and reviewing feedback from the community.
The survey showed that 545 people responded, of which 51% were in support for the proposal, 22% were neutral and 27% did not support the original proposal.
Some of the concerns from the community included transportation, driving challenges and moving a small number of students from Auburn Early Education Center and Ogletree to Dean Road and Wrights Mill Road.
According to the presentation given at Auburn Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, here are the adjustments.:
No changes will be made to the Auburn Early Education and Ogletree map.
- Students north of Opelika Road and east of College Street will move from Cary Woods and Pick to Richland and Creekside, which will impact 54 students, 47 in grades K-4.
- Students north of Opelika Road between Dean Road and University Drive will move from Cary Woods and Pick to Dean Road and Wrights Mill, which will impact 71 students, 55 in grades K-4.
- Students east of Donahue Drive and west of College Street will move from Dean Road and Wrights Mill to Richland and Creekside, which will impact four students, three in grades K-4.
- Students north of Opelika Road between Dean Road and University Drive will move from Cary Woods and Pick to Dean Road and Wrights Mill, which will impact 71 students, 55 in grades K-4.
- Students north of Opelika Road and east of College Street would move from Cary Woods and Pick to Richland and Creekside, which will impact 54 students, 47 in grades K-4.
- Students east of Donahue Drive and west of College Street will move from Dean Road and Wrights Mill to Richland and Creekside, which will impact four students, three in grades K-4.
- Students north of Yarbrough Farms Boulevard will move to Woodland Pines and Yarbrough, which will impact 799 students, 665 in grades K-4.
Overall, these changes will move 770 K-4 students, which is about the same number as the first proposal.
Next survey is now available on the Auburn City Schools website. It will close on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m., and the board will take action on Jan. 11.