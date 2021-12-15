Here are more proposed changes to elementary school zoning boundaries for Auburn City Schools

Auburn City Schools have made a few modifications to the elementary school boundary lines after reviewing survey results.

With the addition of the new Woodland Pines Elementary School, which will open for the 2022-2023 school year, ACS has been working on the plans to rezone the boundaries, which will help balance the number of students on each campus.

The first presentation for the rezoning was given last month and since then, ACS has been collecting and reviewing feedback from the community.

The survey showed that 545 people responded, of which 51% were in support for the proposal, 22% were neutral and 27% did not support the original proposal.

Some of the concerns from the community included transportation, driving challenges and moving a small number of students from Auburn Early Education Center and Ogletree to Dean Road and Wrights Mill Road.

According to the presentation given at Auburn Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, here are the adjustments.:

No changes will be made to the Auburn Early Education and Ogletree map.