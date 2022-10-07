Here are students past and present who found Southern Union to be a great fit

Former and current students of Southern Union said they chose the community college because of its affordability and the opportunities it provides.

The college offers small class sizes where students can build relationships with instructors and establish connections for their next step in life.

Trent Meigs, 23, is a Southern Union alumnus who is now a special education teacher at Auburn High School.

Meigs graduated from Southern Union’s Wadley campus in 2019 and transferred to Auburn University where he graduated with a degree in collaborative special education in May 2022.

“I would not be here teaching my passion and loving what I do with these kids on a daily basis if it had not been for Southern Union building the foundation for my college education as a first generation college student,” Meigs said.

Growing up in Davidson, Ala., and graduating high school with a class of 33 people, Meigs said it would have been a “big culture shock” for him to go to a large university with hundreds of students in a class.

Meigs said Southern Union bridged the gap and built a foundation to help him transfer to Auburn University.

“If I had started at Auburn, I don’t know that I would have finished college,” he said.

Thomas Handley, 18, also attended a small high school and as a freshman is finding Southern Union to be a good fit for him.

The Lee-Scott Academy graduate said his transition to Southern Union has been “phenomenal.”

“You get a better foundation, you learn more, you’re able to attain more in smaller classes,” he said. “Here, you’re able to be one-on0one with your professor. They care if you’re in class, and they’re very approachable.”

Handley took dual enrollment courses through Southern Union in high school and is now part of the Path to the Plains program where he’s enrolled at both Southern Union and Auburn University.

He is majoring in agricultural business and economics and will be taking his core classes at Southern Union and his major classes at Auburn.

“Southern Union is a pretty big name around here, around the area,” Handley said. “I’ve been pretty much dead set on going to both Southern Union and Auburn since I was in high school.”

Handley said the Southern Union’s 100-year anniversary is a testament to the good work the college is doing for the students and the community.

“It’s just a testament of how awesome these people are,” he said. “They’re more than willing to work with you.”

Handley said he's witnessed this as both an incoming student and as a student ambassador who now gives tours to future students. He is also a member of the Ducks Unlimited Chapter through Auburn University.

Handley said Southern Union opens doors with new opportunities, provides connections to Auburn and has an unbeatable student life experience.

Meigs, a first-generation college student who paid his own way through college, said the affordably and scholarships Southern Union offered made the college even more appealing. With the help of his professors and advisors he even received scholarships to pay for tuition at Auburn.

Meigs also got very involved in student life. He served as SGA president and was Southern Union's mascot, Battle the Bison. He also served as a resident advisor, student ambassador and leader with Baptist Campus Ministries, participated in the work-study program and was an All Alabama Academic Scholar and a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

As a student ambassador, Meigs coined the phrase “You can’t spell success without SU,” and as the mascot Battle, he and Aubie took pictures together to launch the campaign for Path to the Plains in 2019.

Meigs described his experience at Southern Union as “the best two years of his life.” He thinks of the college as home and the people he met there as family.

“I wish all people would realize the importance of the community college system and how it’s really the best start to your college career,” Meigs said.