Here are the 15 yards in Auburn where you can celebrate 'Yardi Gras'

While colorful beads will not fly through the streets of downtown Auburn this year, the city’s social Mardi Gras organization, Krewe de Tigris, has planned another festive event: Yardi Gras.

"Yardi Gras is the perfect way to safely celebrate the season of Mardi Gras that has been so loved by the Auburn community," Krewe de Tigris president Michelle Held said.

The decoration of Auburn-area houses, porches and yards in the style of Mardi Gras floats will replace the traditional downtown parade this weekend celebrating the Mardi Gras season.

"The Krewe just decided to not have our downtown parade that we've had the past four years," Held said. "We have seen some of our friends around us celebrating this way safely and thought Yardi Gras would be a great way to still celebrate."

So the Krewe de Tigris got together and planned a similar event in lieu of the traditional Mardi Gras parade.

"We hope that this helps get families in the spirit, get the spirit rolling— especially with this weather we've been having lately," Held said.

To participate in the festivities, drive by these addresses to take part in the decorations through Feb. 16: