Here are the important dates for Opelika Ward 3 special election

The City of Opelika will be having a special election for the Ward 3 Council Seat on Jan. 11, 2022.

The seat was previously held for one year by Dr. Robert Lofton, but after being diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, he decided to resign.

Because Lofton wasn’t able to complete his four year term, the council agreed to hold a special election.

On Jan. 11 the polling location will be at Denson Drive Rec Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The first day for candidates to apply is Tuesday, which will begin at 8 a.m. at the City Clerk’s office in City Hall, and the last day to qualify is Tuesday, Nov. 23, which will end at 5 p.m.

Applications to apply for absentee ballots will also be at the City Clerk’s office between Nov. 30, 2021, and Jan. 6, 2022, by 5 p.m.

If a runoff election is needed it will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

According to a press release, this election is only for registered and qualified electors who live within the boundaries of Ward/District 3, who have lived there for at least 30 days or more before election day, and who are qualified to vote in Lee County.