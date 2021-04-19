Here are the winners of Auburn's 22nd Annual Juried Art Exhibition

Local artists recently received recognition in the 22nd Annual Juried Art Exhibition in Auburn.

The exhibition, presented by the Auburn Arts Association, culminated on April 16. All works of art were displayed in the Art Gallery at Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center.

Thirty-nine regional artists were featured, with a total of 43 pieces of art in various mediums, including painting, works on paper, mixed media, photography and three-dimensional such as ceramics and sculptures.

Cecile W. Morgan and Margee Bright Ragland won the Jan Dempsey Arts Center Merit Awards, Morgan for "To Such As These: Pyomy of Rwanda" and Ragland for "The Queen & Winter Confront Covid 19."

Nancy Morganwon the City of Auburn Merit Award for "Free as a Bird.”

The following artists won the Auburn Arts Association Merit Awards: Maria Lujan Auad for "Equilibrium," Yoko Brockway for "Euphoria," Robert Ekelund for "Sunflowers," Bay Kelley for "Breonna Taylor," Monteigne Ray Mathison for "Fracture," Tricia Oliver for "Let It Sing," Teresa Rodriguez for "Inlets 2020," Conrad Ross for "Down," and Jaqueline De La Vega for "Fly Me Away."