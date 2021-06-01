 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here are two outdoor concert series to enjoy this summer, one in Auburn and one in Opelika
0 comments
top story

Here are two outdoor concert series to enjoy this summer, one in Auburn and one in Opelika

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
0501SummerSwing04.jpg (copy)

Two young boys ride on the back of Rocky Brook Rocket in this May 1, 2018 file photo during the Summer Swing concert event at Municipal Park in Opelika.

 Emily Enfinger/

Music will once again fill Auburn and Opelika parks and spaces, as free outdoor summer concerts resume for local residents.

The Opelika Parks and Recreation Department once again hosts its annual Summer Swing Series held at Municipal Park every Tuesday, and kicked off with Conner Lorre’s Neil Diamond Tribute Show on June 1. The concerts, free to the public, start at 7 p.m. and run about an hour.

Attendees can bring a picnic or purchase hamburgers and hotdogs from the Opelika Band Boosters from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Auburn, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church will present their Music for a Summer’s Eve weekly concert series throughout the summer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting Thursday and running through Aug. 19.

Area musicians ranging from classical instrumentalists to singer-songwriters to traditional Irish players will perform from the church’s porch.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair while at the free event. Tips are warmly appreciated. The lineup has yet to be announced.

Live music is slowly making a comeback - but these concerts are experiments and the revelers are guinea pigs. Rosanna Philpott reports.

Opelika scheduleHere’s the Summer Swing Schedule:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

June 8: Kidd Blue

June 15: Route 66

June 22: Dave Potts

June 29: Muse

July 6: Fedora’s

July 13: Martha’s Trouble

July 20: Crossroads

July 27: James Brown Trio

Aug. 3: Back to School Bash

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert