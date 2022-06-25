Here’s how Lee County voting changed in the runoff election

As expected, the voter turnout for the primary runoff on June 21 was much lower than it was for the primary election on May 24. Also, a much higher percentage of Republican ballots were cast in the runoff.

In the runoff election, the races in which no candidates garnered a simple majority were narrowed to the top two candidates who received the most votes statewide, ensuring that one candidate would receive a majority.

More than 121,000 citizens are registered to vote in Lee County. During last month’s primary election, voters in Lee County cast 20,508 ballots, for a voter turnout of 16.9%.

In the primary runoff election, the voter turnout dropped to 7.3%, with Lee Countians casting 8,867 ballots.

As expected, with the majority of the partisan races involving Republicans, most voters in both the primary and the primary runoff took a Republican ballot, but the percentage of Republican voters was much higher in the runoff.

In the primary election in May, about 80.5% of the ballots cast, or 16,508, were Republican, while about 19.5%, or 3,990, were for Democrats. Some nonpartisan ballots and a blank ballot were cast.

In the runoff election this month, about 92% of the ballots cast, or 8,867, were Republican, while about 8%, or 701, were cast for Democrats.

Voters had to declare a party and choose a party ballot for the primary election, and anyone voting in the May primary was required to choose the same party for their ballot in the June runoff. Anyone who had not voted in the May primary could choose either party ballot for the runoff.

There were six or seven races on the Republican runoff ballot in Lee County, depending on whether the voter lived in District 4, where a seat on the Lee County Commission was up for grabs.

There was only one race on the Democratic runoff ballot, which was for the party's gubernatorial candidate in November's general election.

Here’s how voting in these races compared to their results in last month’s primary, according to the County’s election reports.

Alabama Governor (Democrat)

Malika Sanders-Fortier narrowed her deficit in Lee County against Yolanda Flowers in the runoff, but still lost in Lee County and statewide.

In May’s Democratic primary in Lee County, Flowers got 1,660 votes, or 44.7% of votes cast. Sanders-Fortier got 942 votes, or 25.4% of votes cast.

In June’s primary runoff in Lee County, Flowers got 413 votes, or 58.9% of votes cast, while Sanders-Fortier got 288 votes, or 41.1% of votes cast.

Statewide, Flowers won the runoff with 55.1% of votes.

U.S. Senator

Katie Britt gained more than 20 percentage points in Lee County in the runoff against Mo Brooks, while cruising to victory statewide.

In May’s Republican primary in Lee County, Britt got 8,779 votes, or 55.4% of votes cast. Brooks got 3,512 votes, or 22.2% of votes cast.

Since Britt only garnered 44.7% of votes statewide, a primary runoff election was triggered for the race.

In June’s Republican primary runoff in Lee County, Britt got 6232 votes, or 76.9% of votes cast. Brooks got 1,871 votes, or 23.1% of votes cast.

Statewide, Britt won the runoff with 63.0% of votes.

Secretary of State

Jim Zeigler got more votes than Wes Allen in Lee County in May, but was soundly beaten by Allen, both in Lee County and statewide, in the primary.

In May’s Republican primary in Lee County, Allen got 4,824 votes, or 35.4% of votes cast. Zeigler got 5,117 votes, or 37.6% of votes cast.

In June’s Republican primary runoff in Lee County, Allen got 4,685 votes, or 61.8% of votes cast. Zeigler got 2,891 votes, or 38.2% of votes cast.

Statewide, Allen won the runoff with 65.4% of votes.

State Auditor

Rusty Glover got the most votes in Lee County in May but did not get enough votes statewide and failed to qualify for the runoff. Lee County favored Stan Cook, its second choice in May, in the runoff, but Andrew Sorrell got more votes statewide and won the election.

In May’s Republican primary in Lee County, Cooke got 3,630 votes, or 29.1% of votes cast. Sorrell got 3,985 votes, or 32.0% of votes cast. Glover got 4,851 votes, or 38.9% of votes cast, but garnered less votes statewide than Cooke and Sorrell and did not advance to the runoff election.

In June’s Republican primary runoff in Lee County, Cooke got 3,564 votes, or 51.9% of votes cast. Sorrell got 3,309 votes, or 48.1% of votes cast.

Statewide, Sorrell won the election with 57% of votes.

Public Service Commission, Place 1

In this tight race, Lee County favored Brent Woodall by 0.1% in the primary but favored Oden, the eventual statewide winner, by 1.8% in the runoff.

In May’s Republican primary in Lee County, Woodall got 3,731, or 31.9% of votes cast. Oden got 3,722 votes, or 31.8% of votes cast.

In June’s Republican primary runoff in Lee County, Oden got 3,352 votes, or 50.9% of votes cast. Woodall got 3,235 votes, or 49.1% of votes cast.

Statewide, Oden won the runoff with 52% of votes.

Public Service Commission, Place 2

Lee County favored Robert McCollum by half a percentage point over Chip Beeker in May, but then gave Beeker a 7.5% margin of victory in June's runoff.

In May’s Republican primary in Lee County, McCollum got 4,722 votes, or 39.7% of votes cast, while Beeker got 4,661 votes, or 39.2% of votes cast.

In June’s Republican primary runoff in Lee County, Beeker got 3,568 votes, or 53.8% of votes cast. McCollum got 3,062 votes, or 46.2% of votes cast.

Statewide, Beeker won the election with 63% of votes.

Lee County Commission, District 4

In this race, limited to ballots in Lee County's District 4, incumbent Robert Ham beat Tony Langley by 61 votes but both advanced to a runoff because they nearly split the vote three ways with Greg Boddie, who narrowly missed the runoff. In the June runoff, Langley won by 851 votes.

In May’s Republican primary, Ham got 1,695 votes, or 34.5% of votes cast, while Langley got 1,634 votes, or 33.2% of votes cast.

In June’s Republican primary runoff, Ham won with 1,108 votes, or 36.1% of votes cast. Langley got 1,959 votes, or 63.9% of votes cast.