Here's a list of Easter egg hunts and Easter bunny appearances in Auburn and Opelika

  • Updated
egg hunt kiesel park (copy)

The annual Auburn Easter egg hunt at Kiesel Park, pictured here in 2018, is always a big hit with kids. 

 O-A File photo

Get into the Easter spirit with egg hunts and the Easter bunny. Here are just a few options, but check your house of worship or favorite group for other possibilities.

Easter Egg Hunt: 2:30-5 p.m. Friday, Auburn Mixed Martial Arts, 2515 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn. Free. Win prizes and take pictures with the Easter Bunny. 

Eggcelent Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt: Starts 8 a.m. Saturday and runs for five days, Auburn’s Parks or Recreation Facilities, Free. A clue where the scavenger hunt will be located will be posted at 8 a.m. on Facebook. 

Breakfast with the Bunny: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Kiesel Park, 520 Chadwick Lane, Auburn. $5/person. Meet the Easter Bunny and participate in fun activities. 

Easter Egg Decorating: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and April 16, Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort at Grand National, 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika. $25/kit. Decorate a dozen eggs for $25 a kit. 

Easter Egg Hunt: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, American Legion, 710 West Point Parkway, Opelika. Free. The hunt is open for children up to 12 years old, with food, games and prizes for all. 

Annual Easter Egg Hunt: Presented by Girl Scout Troop 7372, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, 1944 Opelika Road, Auburn. Free. Enjoy egg hunting, crafts and fun. 

Adult Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. Monday, City of Opelika, Free. Let your inner child shine while searching the city in an egg hunt. 

42nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt: 10:30-11:45 a.m. Apr. 16, Kiesel Park, 520 Chadwick Lane, Auburn. Free. Pre-registration is required for participants.

Easter Brunch Buffet: Seatings at 11, 11:30 a.m., 1, 1:30 p.m. Apr. 17, Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort at Grand National, 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika. $69/adult, $32/child, free for children 5 and under. Spend your Easter enjoying food, the Easter bunny and egg hunts. 

Got more Easter events to share? Email Ansley Franco at afranco@oanow.com.  

Tags

