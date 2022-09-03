Here's a list of Labor Day closings; oh, and parking's mostly free downtown Saturday through Monday

Most city facilities in Auburn and Opelika will be closed on Monday for Labor Day.

Auburn, Opelika and Lee County schools will be closed.

There will be no garbage or recycling pickup on Monday, and collection will be delayed by one day during the week.

Here’s a fun fact: Parking in downtown Auburn will be free Saturday, Sunday and Monday with the exception of Wright Street Parking Deck.

In Auburn, the following Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed on Monday: Boykin Community Center, Dean Road Recreation Center, Frank Brown Recreation Center, Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center and Hubert & Grace Harris Center.

Parks, playgrounds and cemeteries, will be open all weekend from sunrise to sunset, and Samford Pool and the Yarbrough Tennis Center will also be open on Monday

On Saturday, Auburn University’s first home football game of the season, the tennis center will close at 2 p.m. and the Samford pool will be closed all day.

According to the City of Auburn website, the city’s parks include Felton Little Park, Hickory Dickory Park, Kiesel Park, Martin Luther King Park, Moores Mill Park, Sam Harris Park and Town Creek Park.

In Opelika, all city offices and the Opelika Public Library will be closed on Monday. The Opelika Sportsplex will be open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Books can still be dropped off at the Auburn Public Library on Monday, and the online collection of e-books, e-audiobooks and digital magazines is always available at auburnalabama.org/library.