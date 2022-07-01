Here's a quick guide to changes in city services in Auburn and Opelika over the holiday weekend

Independence Day falls on Monday this year, which means there will be an adjusted waste schedule.

Environmental Services for both Opelika and Auburn will not be running routes on Monday in observance of the Fourth of July. That means that garbage and recycling pickup will run a day late, meaning that Monday’s pickup will be on Tuesday, Tuesday's on Wednesday, and so on.

In Auburn, most city facilities will be closed for the Fourth of July including nearly all of the Parks and Recreation facilities and Auburn Public Library.

Facilities that will be open for limited hours are the Yarbrough Tennis Center and Samford Pool.

Other places like all Parks and Recreation parks, playgrounds and cemeteries will be open from sunup to sundown.

Downtown Auburn parking will be free all day, except for the Wright Street Parking Deck.

Opelika Parks and Recreation will have reduced hours, and facilities will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Independence Day.

The Opelika Public Library will be closed on Monday.

