Here's an update on AuburnBank Center

Completion of the project also means more parking space downtown, with about 40 spaces behind the AuburnBank Center for customers, clients and future tenants of the building. An additional 500 are already available through the Burton Street Parking Garage, which opened in April 2021.

“One thing with this project was that we wanted to build the deck first to make sure that there was adequate parking,” Dumas said. “It’s been a great amenity for us and the community.”

Adjacent to the ongoing AuburnBank Center construction is the company’s main office as well as another small building, most recently home to the Auburn House of Prayer but now serving as a project office for B.L. Harbert while the center is being built. AuburnBank, which owns both buildings, sold the land it occupies to a hotel development company, so Dumas said the buildings will be torn down to make way for the hotel once bank employees relocate to the center.

“(The hotel developers) have roughly six months to do their due diligence,” he said. “We probably will stage in certain departments moving rather than all at one time… (because) you want your IT and all your security features to be in place.”

Dumas declined to name the hotel company but said he anticipates the developers will formally announce their plans later in the year. A previous press statement from AuburnBank described it as an “upscale, nationally branded lifestyle hotel.”

