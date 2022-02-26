Here's an update on AuburnBank Center

With the new headquarters of AuburnBank opening in June, the bank’s president said his company is exploring potential retail and office tenants and that bank employees are looking forward to migrating to the building in the summer.
“We have some negotiations and tenants that are keenly interested,” said president Robert Dumas on the upcoming AuburnBank Center, which will open on the corner of East Magnolia Avenue and South Gay Street.
The building includes 46,000 square feet of office space on its second floor available for lease and will have about 5,000 square feet of leasable retail space once the center is complete. North Carolina franchise Bitty and Beau’s Coffee secured a location in the northwest corner of the building and will open shortly after the building itself, Dumas said. Other leasing opportunities will be managed through Birmingham real estate firm J.H. Berry & Gilbert.
Dumas said the bank's paying and receiving tellers, customer service operations and commercial, consumer and mortgage lending will be on the first floor, and the bank's support functions will be on the fourth floor.
The AuburnBank Center has been in development discussions for as long as 10 years, according to Dumas, who said he’s “excited it be finished” this year. Dumas said he sees it leading the company forward for another 50 years after the older 1964 headquarters on the site was demolished.
Dumas said the new main branch of the bank will launch within the month of the building’s completion. He said the 90,000 square feet of the AuburnBank Center will be a great upgrade for the company compared to the roughly 18,500 square feet of space in the older headquarters.
“We’ve been here since 1907, so we were committed to our main office remaining in downtown Auburn, because that’s critically important to the vibrancy of the downtown with commerce and jobs,” Dumas said. “We’re hopeful … that we’re going to create additional commerce, jobs, tax revenue and all of those things that go along in addition to pedestrian traffic.”
Construction firm B.L. Harbert International of Birmingham began building the new headquarters in August 2020 after being awarded the contract to head the project. Though the firm missed its initial tentative completion of December 2021, Dumas said B.L. Harbert and AuburnBank were able to weather effects the pandemic imposed on construction materials because much of what was needed was preordered.
“In the shell and core, I don’t think there’s been any issue with the major materials, but inside with tenant improvements there may have been a few items that were delayed,” he said, noting the exterior of the building should be completed within a few weeks.
Completion of the project also means more parking space downtown, with about 40 spaces behind the AuburnBank Center for customers, clients and future tenants of the building. An additional 500 are already available through the Burton Street Parking Garage, which opened in April 2021.
“One thing with this project was that we wanted to build the deck first to make sure that there was adequate parking,” Dumas said. “It’s been a great amenity for us and the community.”
Adjacent to the ongoing AuburnBank Center construction is the company’s main office as well as another small building, most recently home to the Auburn House of Prayer but now serving as a project office for B.L. Harbert while the center is being built. AuburnBank, which owns both buildings, sold the land it occupies to a hotel development company, so Dumas said the buildings will be torn down to make way for the hotel once bank employees relocate to the center.
“(The hotel developers) have roughly six months to do their due diligence,” he said. “We probably will stage in certain departments moving rather than all at one time… (because) you want your IT and all your security features to be in place.”
Dumas declined to name the hotel company but said he anticipates the developers will formally announce their plans later in the year. A previous press statement from AuburnBank described it as an “upscale, nationally branded lifestyle hotel.”