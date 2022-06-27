Here's an update on the construction of the Target and the Publix in downtown Auburn

Construction is ramping up for both the Target and Publix projects in downtown Auburn.

The Target store, which has begun to "go vertical" in recent weeks, is expected to open in the spring of 2023. The Publix store is much closer to completion, with an opening date set for this fall.

Once opened, the two retail chains will allow easy access to a variety of goods for residents and students around the downtown area.

“We're very excited to have both Target and Publix joining the fold here and being able to provide some general merchandise options from the Target standpoint, and then from the standpoint of the Publix providing a downtown grocer,” said Kevin Howard, commercial development director for the City of Auburn. “Both of those have been things that the city has long desired to have downtown.”

The Target will take up the bottom floor of the new Godbold building at 129 N. College St. between Five Guys and the Wright Street Parking Deck. According to Howard, the building will be four stories high.

“It'll just be Target on the first floor, approximately 19,000 square feet," he said. "It'll just be a single story, and then above that will be several apartments, four stories total."

There will be space for 32 apartments and a parking lot behind the Godbold building with room for 42 spaces. While the space seems cramped for what would most would think of as a big-box store, the concept has worked in other towns.

“You know, they're starting to go vertical with construction on the Target project,” Howard said. “We're very excited about it. They've done these in a number of urban areas or in other college towns. They opened up one in downtown Athens, Georgia, about a year ago now.”

Howard said the Athens store is a similar size to the store coming to downtown Auburn.

“That's probably the closest one, and then there are a number of others in some college towns a little bit further to the north,” he said.

Construction on the new Publix began on Gay Street in September of last year. This will be the chain’s third Auburn location including stores on East University and at Moore’s Mill.

The Opelika-Auburn News previously reported the 35,600 square-foot Publix shopping center will include 6,800 square feet of retail space.

“The Publix project, you know, they've got the whole exterior up,” Howard said. “It's really looking nice and kind of coming together over there as well.”

The new location will front Gay Street, just a block over from Auburn University.

“We’re excited to have that grocery option here in downtown Auburn,” Howard said. “We certainly appreciate their investment and look forward to coming to fruition here shortly.”