Here's how Grant Gow of Opelika Police Department won his second Life-Saver Award

Opelika Police Officer Grant Gow has collected his second Life-Saver Award, this time for keeping a victim of a gunshot wound from bleeding out by applying a tourniquet.

Gow, 26, said that he didn't know someone had been shot when he got the call just after midnight on June 7 of a robbery and assault with injuries at King’s Mobile Home Estates.

He was the first officer to arrive on the scene, and he found a 29-year-old man on the front porch bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to his lower right leg.

Gow, who has been with OPD for nearly three years, said he knew he needed to stop the bleeding.

A "few square feet of blood" surrounded the victim, according to an OPD release.

The victim was "pretty calm" for someone in that condition, Gow said, but it was also apparent that he was in shock.

“They tried to use a handkerchief to try to tie it off and stuff, but obviously, that didn’t work,” Gow said. “So I got my tourniquet out and put it on him.”

Gow applied the tourniquet on the upper thigh, and once the bleeding stopped, he cut the victim’s pant leg and discovered that the wound was about 6 to 8 inches wide. He continued to apply pressure until backup arrived.

Officer Elizelda Sifuentes arrived about three minutes after Gow. She spoke Spanish to the victim and helped keep him alert and distracted from his injuries. She also was able to translate for Gow.

Medics from the Opelika Department soon arrived, further treated the victim and transporting him to the hospital.

Gow said that the victim is doing well and that police were also able to apprehend the three or four suspects in the case.

Afterward, the medics credited Gow’s quick actions for saving the victim’s life.

“I think it’s important to note that this is the second time that Officer Gow has been recognized for the Life-Saver Award,” Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said. “He’s very quick-thinking on his feet and is one of our best. We’re very proud of him.”

Gow first received the award in May of 2021 for responding to a car crash and applying a tourniquet to the victim of the car crash.

Healey said that about two weeks after saving the gunshot victim’s life in June, Gow helped save someone from a drug overdose.

“He got there, recognized the signs of overdose quickly and gave the victim some Narcan,” Healey said. “That victim within a few minutes, in essence, kind of came back to reality and was able to overcome that situation.”

Gow said he joined law enforcement after being in the Army for six years and serving as a sergeant.

“I just like helping people,” he said. “I always wanted to be a police officer since middle school and finally got to do it when I got out of the Army.”

His wife Jennifer, a veterinary student at Auburn University, said she is “unbelievably proud” of her husband.