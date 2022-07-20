Here's how Lee County NAACP drew up its proposed redistricting map for Opelika

Members from the Lee County NAACP presented a new redistricting map for the City of Opelika on Tuesday at the Opelika City Council meeting.

Laticia Smith, the vice president of the Lee County NAACP branch, and members Tabitha Isner and Elizabeth Hill attended to explain the changes they made to the map.

They said the goal was a map that accommodated the concerns of citizens, which they gathered by reviewing comments and feedback from the public meetings held in each of the five wards in Opelika.

“What I was tasked with doing was finding a map that would honor as many of the citizens' suggestions as possible,” said Isner, the mapmaker. “We’re wanting to make sure that the voice of the people is heard.”

Moving district lines can create a domino effect, but the members said they were able to meet the legal guidelines while also satisfying five out of the eight concerns raised by citizens either at the public meetings or to the NAACP directly.

“We would like to see the city adopt our map,” Smith said.

These changes include:

Moving Westend Subdivision out of Ward 1 and back into Ward 3.

Moving Gateway Drive, Airport Road and Fredrick Road out of Ward 4 and back into Ward 1.

Moving Fox Run Parkway, Douglas Street, West Point Parkway and Jeter Avenue out of Ward 5 and back into Ward 2.

Moving Oak Bowery and Morris Avenue out of Ward 3 and back into Ward 4.

Moving Towne Lakes out of Ward 2 and back into Ward 5.

Moving Spring Hill out of Ward 4 and into Ward 3. No changes were requested by the community to make this change, but this change was needed to meet the redistricting requirements after making the other changes.

While someone from the community did ask for Commanche Drive between Marvyn Parkway and Crawford Road to be moved out of Ward 2 and back into Ward 5 and for the downtown area to be moved out of Ward 1 and back into Ward 2, the NAACP wasn’t able to make these changes and said they agree with the mayor’s proposal involving these areas.

“It is really hard because the city doesn’t grow at even rates,” Isner said. “If it did, all the districts could stay where they are, but knowing that you’re gonna have to move district lines, someone’s going to be unhappy.”

Smith said the NAACP map is a little tighter and more compact, which she said is a good thing. This map also keeps two minority-majority wards.

“In my opinion, both maps that have been presented are legally defensible,” said City Attorney Guy Gunter. “They comply with all legal provisions, and it’s up to the city council in your total discretion to determine which meets the needs and interests of the citizens of the City of Opelika.”

“There’s not a whole lot of difference,” said Council President and Ward 4 Councilman Eddie Smith about the two maps. “Either plan would be sufficient.”

The statistics for the NAACP’s proposed map are as follows:

Ward 1 : 6,270 total population; 72.99% minority (63.24% Black, 6.92% Hispanic, 1.90% Asian, 1.84% Native American and 0.24% Pacific Islander) and 27.01% white.

: 6,270 total population; 72.99% minority (63.24% Black, 6.92% Hispanic, 1.90% Asian, 1.84% Native American and 0.24% Pacific Islander) and 27.01% white. Ward 2 : 6,228 total population; 68.27% minority (60.32% Black, 4.52% Asian, 2.77% Hispanic, 1.53% Native American and 0.09% Pacific Islander) and 31.73% white.

: 6,228 total population; 68.27% minority (60.32% Black, 4.52% Asian, 2.77% Hispanic, 1.53% Native American and 0.09% Pacific Islander) and 31.73% white. Ward 3 : 6,179 total population; 58.77% white and 41.23% minority (25.28% Black, 12.70% Hispanic, 2.07% Native American, 1.50% Asian and 0.13% Pacific Islander).

: 6,179 total population; 58.77% white and 41.23% minority (25.28% Black, 12.70% Hispanic, 2.07% Native American, 1.50% Asian and 0.13% Pacific Islander). Ward 4 : 6,157 total population; 74.22% white and 25.78% minority (13.50% Black, 6.44% Hispanic, 3.67% Asian, 2.15% Native American and 0.08% Pacific Islander).

: 6,157 total population; 74.22% white and 25.78% minority (13.50% Black, 6.44% Hispanic, 3.67% Asian, 2.15% Native American and 0.08% Pacific Islander). Ward 5: 6,161 total population; 63.36% white and 36.64% minority (28.49% Black, 3.61% Hispanic, 2.62% Asian, 1.87% Native American and 0.02% Pacific Islander).

After giving the presentation, the NAACP will now need to work on formalizing legal documentation and creating an ordinance.

For the NAACP's proposed map to be adopted, the following must happen:

The mayor’s proposal removed from the table by a vote from the council. The NAACP’s proposal introduced as an ordinance for the first reading at a council meeting. The NAACP's proposal passed by a vote at the following council meeting.

If the NAACP’s ordinance is not introduced in August and nothing is decided by Sept. 13, the mayor’s proposal and redistricting plan will go into effect.