Here's how Lee County plans to spend $31.9 million in COVID-19 relief money

The Lee County Commission has voted on a rough plan for spending $31.9 million in American Rescue Act Funds from the federal government, leaving many details and specific projects to be worked out later.

The largest category of spending, according to the plan voted on at the commission's meeting on Monday evening, was unnamed future water projects at about $12.7 million.

Another $4.4 million is slated to got toward future broadband projects. While no specific plans have been set, the commission has expressed a need for better broadband access in the rural parts of Lee County.

“I think we got a lot of places in the rural that’s not going to get broadband unless we help them,” Commissioner Doug Cannon said in a previous commission meeting. “The cable companies are going to get the money from the state, and they’re going to invest where there’s a lot of people. They’re not going to invest out in the rural where the people need it.”

The most specific part of the plan involves the least amount of money. The commission voted to commit $700,000 to building a new access road to Beauregard Park that will stretch a half-mile between Lee Road 400 and Lee Road 431 at Beauregard Elementary School. Swampy topography and the need for turning lanes on Lee Road 400 contributed to the total cost.

The specifics remain to be worked out in two large categories.

About $9.3 million is planned for the Highway Department complex, environmental services and new parking lot lighting for area parks.

Another $4.8 million will be allotted to a variety of projects including new ventilation for county buildings, emergency management communications equipment and metal detectors with temperature reading.

The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into federal law on March 11, 2021, and provides $350 billion in funding for state and local governments.