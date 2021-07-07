Here's how much it costs to park in the new Wright Street Parking Deck in downtown Auburn, and t will be enforced

The Auburn Council on Tuesday night passed an ordinance amending city code for the new Wright Street Parking Deck, bringing the 350-space deck closer to opening for public use.
Parking spaces in the deck will cost the same as on-street and vendor parking in downtown Auburn: $1 for an hour. The deck will have a maximum fee of $15 per 24-hour period and is expected to increase the availability of convenient parking in the often congested area.
Wright Street Parking Deck will be regulated 24 hours a day, seven days a week rather than current on-street and vendor parking enforcement in downtown Auburn, which occurs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekdays. Ward 2 Councilperson Kelley Griswold proposed an amendment that was seconded by Ward 5 Councilperson Steven Dixon to make the parking deck’s hours of operations uniform with other parking but withdrew the amendment later in the meeting.
The ordinance unanimously passed with an amendment by Dixon adding Juneteenth to the list of recognized holidays when patrons can park for free in downtown Auburn. Crouch said a proposal to make Juneteenth a city holiday can be expected in August when the mid-biennium budget is on the table.
The ordinance gives City Manager Megan Crouch the discretion to make exceptions for special events, like Auburn football games, or “unusual circumstances,” according to the ordinance’s language. And while the deck has “some of the best views of Auburn,” Crouch said in the meeting “thou shall not tailgate” on the deck.
In the deck, motorists will take a ticket when entering and pay it at a pay station before leaving. Lost tickets will result in patrons paying a full day-rate of $15.
The Baptist Student Union, which will be housed on the deck’s first floor and own 15 designated parking spaces..
An app for downtown Auburn parking is in the works, and the ordinance adds provisions for its impending launch, including a $0.35 cents surcharge on top of the parking fee.
Other Business
The Council approved a tax abatement for Seohan Auto USA Corporation for the company’s expansion at its current location in the Auburn Technology Park West. The company expects to hire 10 new employees over the next two years with a capital investment of approximately $6.6 million.
The Council also gave its approval for the purchase of a new mower for the Soccer Complex at the price tag of $34,604.00, which Parks and Recreation Director Becky Richardson says will allow a third mowing day and cut manpower from two to one.
The Council postponed a development agreement with Edgar Hughston Builder Inc. for Plainsman Lake, following Council discussion to provide the local homeowner’s association time to review the Council’s ePacket, which was published over the holiday weekend.