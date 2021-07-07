Here's how much it costs to park in the new Wright Street Parking Deck in downtown Auburn, and t will be enforced

The Auburn Council on Tuesday night passed an ordinance amending city code for the new Wright Street Parking Deck, bringing the 350-space deck closer to opening for public use.

Parking spaces in the deck will cost the same as on-street and vendor parking in downtown Auburn: $1 for an hour. The deck will have a maximum fee of $15 per 24-hour period and is expected to increase the availability of convenient parking in the often congested area.

Wright Street Parking Deck will be regulated 24 hours a day, seven days a week rather than current on-street and vendor parking enforcement in downtown Auburn, which occurs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekdays. Ward 2 Councilperson Kelley Griswold proposed an amendment that was seconded by Ward 5 Councilperson Steven Dixon to make the parking deck’s hours of operations uniform with other parking but withdrew the amendment later in the meeting.

The ordinance unanimously passed with an amendment by Dixon adding Juneteenth to the list of recognized holidays when patrons can park for free in downtown Auburn. Crouch said a proposal to make Juneteenth a city holiday can be expected in August when the mid-biennium budget is on the table.