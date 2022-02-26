Here's how Opelika citizens helped police fight crime during 'tough couple of weeks'

Because of this information the OPD was able to solve these cases quickly and make arrests.

When officers responded to the murder that occurred on Morgan Avenue, Healey said, there was a person who “was not shy” and “was willing” to tell the officers what they saw, which he believes emboldened several others to come forward as well.

Healey said these witnesses basically conveyed “enough is enough, we’re tired of this” and wanted to tell what they saw.

Healey said it’s important that people who witness an incident give the police information even if they didn’t witness the entire event. These small pieces can help the police put together a complete picture of what really happened.

“Our job as police, really above everything else, is to get to the truth of what really happened,” he said. “The more information we have and the more people we have talking to us, the closer to the real truth we can get. That’s what we need to be successful at solving a case.”

When the OPD officer was struck by a vehicle in the Tiger Town Kroger parking lot, Healey said about 10 people stayed on the scene to check on the officer, give statements and share video.