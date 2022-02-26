Here's how Opelika citizens helped police fight crime during 'tough couple of weeks'

Chief Shane Healey of the Opelika Police Department is singing the praises of people in the city after what he's calling a "tough couple of weeks."
Healey said that tips from witnesses helped his department investigate cases including two murders, a bank robbery, an officer being struck and dragged by a vehicle, and an assault on an elderly woman.
He was so impressed that he wrote an open letter to the city, and he also sat down with the Opelika-Auburn News to talk about how citizens are helping him fight crime.
He said it’s usually difficult to get people to give information to the police, but with these incidents, he was moved by how many people spoke up.
“I cannot remember a time in my policing career when we have had so many people speak up about what they saw and knew,” he wrote in the letter.
Citizens stepping up
Healey said that while many citizens used the hotlines provided by the OPD, what surprised him the most was how many initiated face-to-face interaction.
Healey said it’s always a challenge for witnesses to come forward in murder investigations, but with the two that occurred recently, numerous people stepped forward to talk to OPD officers.
Because of this information the OPD was able to solve these cases quickly and make arrests.
When officers responded to the murder that occurred on Morgan Avenue, Healey said, there was a person who “was not shy” and “was willing” to tell the officers what they saw, which he believes emboldened several others to come forward as well.
Healey said these witnesses basically conveyed “enough is enough, we’re tired of this” and wanted to tell what they saw.
Healey said it’s important that people who witness an incident give the police information even if they didn’t witness the entire event. These small pieces can help the police put together a complete picture of what really happened.
“Our job as police, really above everything else, is to get to the truth of what really happened,” he said. “The more information we have and the more people we have talking to us, the closer to the real truth we can get. That’s what we need to be successful at solving a case.”
When the OPD officer was struck by a vehicle in the Tiger Town Kroger parking lot, Healey said about 10 people stayed on the scene to check on the officer, give statements and share video.
The suspect fled the scene but was caught a few days later in Georgia. The injured officer was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is recovering.
When an elderly lady was assaulted and stabbed, Healey said neighbors across the street helped the OPD get in touch with family members and helped provide valuable information. She is also recovering from non-life threatening injuries.
And when Truist Bank on Second Avenue was robbed, citizens provided descriptions of the vehicle and the suspect’s appearance.
“Not that we would not have closed those cases, but we would not have closed them as quickly without the amount of help that we had,” Healey said.
Together Opelika
Healey believes much of this citizen involvement is a result of the Together Opelika program the department started back in 2020, which focused on bringing the OPD and the community closer.
Healey said the Together Opelika program began with a couple of ladies in a room coming up with ideas of how to humanize the officers, make the department open to the community and form relationships.
He said the OPD knew it needed to be proactive after George Floyd's death in 2020 and the resulting summer riots.
“We quickly identified that if something bad like that happened here, we’ve got to have a better relationship with our citizens, so that it doesn’t tear the city apart,” he said.
Healey thinks this shift is based around a “belief that we can do it better in Opelika” and that the people don’t want violent crimes in their neighborhood anymore.
Healey said it “takes a village mentality” and that citizens have started to buy into it. He said he's seen great effort from city government, nonprofit organizations, churches, schools, businesses and community members.
“It’s like this huge snowball effect that we really hope continues to move forward long past my days here, long past the end of the mayor’s next term,” Healey said. “The conversations (Mayor Fuller) and I have had are about trying to effect change and a culture shift that lasts way past us and builds a better community.”
Healey said he hopes to continue to see the community grow in its willingness to provide information.
“I think the more that they can trust and believe in us, the better service we can provide to the community,” he said. “The more they trust us, the more willing they’re going to be to make a phone call.”
Healey said the ultimate goal is to prevent as many crimes from happening as possible, whether citizens dissuade someone against commiting a crime or inform the OPD beforehand that something’s not right.