Here's how Opelika Fire Department came from behind to reclaim the Big Bite Battle trophy

The Opelika Fire Department has reclaimed the Big Bite Battle trophy after winning the eating competition at Burger Wars.

Each fire department chose a team of five people to compete in the contest where they had to eat an appetizer, burger, cake, drink a gallon of water and race to put on firefighter regalia.

The race started neck-and-neck with Auburn Fire Department finishing their appetizer moments before Opelika Fire Department. Furthering their gap, AFD ate their burger faster and only had three more tasks to complete before they could reclaim the winner’s trophy for the second year in a row.

No one knew that Opelika Fire Department had a secret weapon in their back pocket.

Zachary Sorenson, also known as Bubba, understood he had to bring the team back on pace. He stood in anticipation, opened his water bottle and inhaled the food in front of him. He gorged himself on the burger-like cake and fries as a group of fans shouted his name from the crowd.

It was then up to Michael Bass to continue the lead Sorenson achieved, and he chugged a gallon of water like he was taking a small sip.

At that point, the OFD was too far ahead for the AFD to make a comeback. As the last few pieces of firefighter gear were being put on, the crowd cheered in excitement and waved their “Beat AFD” signs.

“They did a good job,” said Opelika Fire Marshall Chris Rodgers of AFD, “but we got our trophy back.”

The Big Bite Battle trophy is now back at the OFD station and sits nicely on a display at the front of the station so everyone can see it.

