Here's how Southern Union went from 51 students to 4,400 students in 100 years

Southern Union State Community College is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It was formed in 1922 in Wadley, Ala., by the Southern Christian Convention of Congregational Christian Churches, under the name Bethlehem College.

Today, it has an enrollment of about 4,400 students, an 8% increase after the two-year decline that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college officially opened in the fall of 1923 with 51 students attending class in a single building.

It remained a church college until 1964, operating under a variety of names, including Piedmont Junior College, Southern Union College and The Southern Union College.

By 1964, the college became part of Alabama’s two-year college system, and is now the second oldest two-year college in the state.

In 1970, the name changed to Southern Union State Junior College and achieved accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

The college opened its second location in Valley in 1974.

Southern Union first offered classes in Opelika in the late 1960s or early 1970s on Waverly Parkway in a building belonging to Scott Prep, a private school that merged with Lee Academy to become Lee-Scott Academy.

Meanwhile, the Opelika State Technical College was created by the Alabama State Legislature in 1963 to address the need for a vocational/technical college in industrial areas.

It opened in 1966 as Opelika State Vocational Technical Institute and was located at the site of Southern Union today. It achieved accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools in 1971 and changed its name to Opelika State Technical College in 1973.

After Southern Union purchased property near Opelika Tech in 1982, the two colleges began talking about combining their efforts to educate the citizens in the area.

By 1993, Southern Union State Junior College and Opelika State Technical College had merged to create additional academic opportunities and technical education for the community. The college then became Southern Union State Community College.

Opelika’s campus is now the largest, serving about 85% of students. The Wadley campus makes up 10%, and the Valley campus makes up 5%.

In 2015, the Opelika campus added the Center of Integrated Manufacturing and the Business Technology Center, providing students and local companies access to different machines and equipment for training.

In 2019, Southern Union partnered with Auburn University to establish the Path to the Plains program, which allows students to be co-enrolled at both schools for the price of Southern Union tuition.

The Opelika campus recently started adding sports teams, including men’s and women’s golf in 2021 and men’s and women’s cross country in 2022.

Today the college serves students each semester at its three campuses and offers a variety of technical and academic programs.

The technical division includes machine shop technology, automotive technology, air conditioning and refrigeration, mechatronics, additive machine repair, engineering and design, plastics engineering technology, welding, industrial electricity/electronics technology, manufacturing technology and cosmetology.

The academic division offers associate in science and associate in applied science degrees in the following fields: business, child development, computer science, fine arts, language arts, mathematics, office administration, science and social science. The SUSCC Learning Resource Centers and Adult Education are also part of the academic division.

The health science division includes emergency medical services, registered nursing, practical nursing, surgical technology, radiography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, medical assistant technology, physical therapist assistant, therapeutic massage, and health and physical education courses. The physical education and health education courses include wellness, first aid and activity courses.

Other programs include adult education, continuing education, concurrent education, distance education, program inventory, workforce solutions and Saturday college.