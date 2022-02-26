Here's how the Gogue Performing Arts Center survived the pandemic

Shows in March include pianist Jeremy Denk on March 13; pianist Alfredo Rodriguez & percussionist Pedrito Martinez on March 18; Ballet X: “The Little Prince” on March 26; and saxophonist Kenny G on March 29.

Singers come to the Gogue Center in April, with The Righteous Brothers, which teams original member Bill Medley with Auburn alumnus Bucky Heard, on April 23, and Tony Award winner Lauren Patten on April 24. The season will close with Broadway performances of "Oklahoma!" on May 17 and "Anastasia" on May 31.

When asked if there is any concern for cancelations or postponements to these spring shows, Heacox replied they are taking things day by day.

“We’re just hopeful that everything continues to trend in the way that it’s trending,” he said. “Even during the uptick in Omicron, we were still able to have performances here and do it safely. So I think our industry is learning how to manage this and to be able to do it safely and provide a great experience for patrons.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, Heacox said there was a lot of uncertainty, but now they’ve somewhat adjusted to the new normal and know more about what to expect.