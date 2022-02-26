Here's how the Gogue Performing Arts Center survived the pandemic

It's no secret that COVID-19 hasn't been kind to the performing arts.
In Auburn, the Gogue Performing Arts Center survived the height of the pandemic through careful planning and creativity - and the fact that it has an outdoor amphitheater.
Christopher Heacox, the center's executive director of the Gogue Performing Arts Center, said that in the beginning he thought COVID would only last for a couple of weeks, but also that he and his team didn’t waste any time making plans to establish safety protocols and work on schedules.
During the initial shutdown, the Gogue Center stayed busy by live-streaming shows and producing virtual programs worldwide for viewers as far away as New Zealand, Germany, Philippines and Brazil.
It rescheduled a handful of shows to later dates and realized the safest way to host performances again was to go outside and use the City of Auburn Amphitheater.
The center reopened in April of 2021 with touring artists from around the country performing outside.
“We were able to reopen much earlier than many other places because we had the outdoor space to do that,” Heacox said. “That was a blessing for us, for our artists and our patrons.”
'A sense of normalcy'
Heacox said it was because of continual planning that the Gogue Center was able to start having larger audiences indoors before many other centers across the country were able to.
He said his team spent a lot of time creating COVID safety protocols and making sure they alligned with Auburn University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Gogue Center started holding shows inside in late summer of 2021, with guests socially distanced and required to wear a mask.
Heacox said the center also worked closely with the artists.
“Before they come in the building we have multiple meetings with the artists and artists' representation in regards to what our safety protocols are and their requirements,” Heacox said.
During the height of the pandemic, Heacox said, it wasn’t much of a struggle finding artists to come perform. Some were ready to start touring again, and the others wanted to reschedule.
“We’ve actually been quite fortunate,” Heacox said. “The number of shows that we’ve had to cancel or reschedule has mostly been artists that are international that have challenges that are beyond just touring the United States.”
The Gogue Center had to cancel about six shows, the latest being the Broadway production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” which was scheduled for January.
Heacox said the show had to cancel the first week of its tour because several cast and crew members contracted COVID.
Jonathan Osborne, the center's director of communications and marketing, said its policy is to postpone performances instead of canceling them, and for the most part they’ve been able to do so.
“The rescheduling becomes a bit trickier, though, when it comes to large touring productions like Broadway shows and for artists traveling from overseas,” he said. “Once we became certain that a postponed performance could not be rescheduled within the current season, we made the decision to officially cancel them and to refund patrons.”
Heacox said the support the center has received from the community has been “fantastic."
“In the early reopening, people were really excited to be able to come back and experience a sense of normalcy to their lives,” he said.
Upcoming performances
On Sunday, singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell teams up with the folk supergroup Bonny Light Horseman at 7:30 p.m.
Shows in March include pianist Jeremy Denk on March 13; pianist Alfredo Rodriguez & percussionist Pedrito Martinez on March 18; Ballet X: “The Little Prince” on March 26; and saxophonist Kenny G on March 29.
Singers come to the Gogue Center in April, with The Righteous Brothers, which teams original member Bill Medley with Auburn alumnus Bucky Heard, on April 23, and Tony Award winner Lauren Patten on April 24. The season will close with Broadway performances of "Oklahoma!" on May 17 and "Anastasia" on May 31.
When asked if there is any concern for cancelations or postponements to these spring shows, Heacox replied they are taking things day by day.
“We’re just hopeful that everything continues to trend in the way that it’s trending,” he said. “Even during the uptick in Omicron, we were still able to have performances here and do it safely. So I think our industry is learning how to manage this and to be able to do it safely and provide a great experience for patrons.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, Heacox said there was a lot of uncertainty, but now they’ve somewhat adjusted to the new normal and know more about what to expect.
“We’re excited to be getting back to some sense of normalcy and we’re hoping that our 2022-2023 is going to be getting it back to normal,” Osborne said.