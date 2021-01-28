Here's how you can get free brake light repairs on Sunday

The Auburn-Opelika chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America will fix anyone’s broken brake and tag lights for free at its drive-thru event Sunday.

Emily Lahr, the community action committee chair for Auburn’s chapter, said they started offering the repairs for free about two years ago in an attempt to prevent unnecessary police stops, expensive tickets and fines and possible court appearances.

“We wanted to start a program to help our local community in some way and settled on changing people’s brake lights for free with the idea that we’re going to create safer driving habits and also reduce the number of tickets issued for victimless crimes,” Lahr said.

Mechanics and other members of the local DSA will perform the repairs with no appointment necessary at 838 Martin Luther King Drive next to the Corner Market in Auburn from 1-5 p.m. Lahr said the mechanics also provide other car-related repair advice should people need it without having to pay for a vehicle inspection.

“There’s a higher likelihood that someone might get pulled over for having a brake light or a tag light out and have to pay a ticket and lose money on that, and on top of that if they try to take it to a mechanic it can get charged upwards of $30 for something that takes us five minutes to change at no cost,” Lahr said. “We make sure people know who we are, and if they want to learn more about us we’ll absolutely give them more information, but regardless we want to help people even if they don’t know or care who we are.”

