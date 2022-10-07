Here's Mayor Gary Fuller's long and winding road to become a Southern Union graduate

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, a Southern Union alumnus, said the college has made and continues to make a significant difference in the community.

Fuller started his college career in 1964 at Southern Union’s campus in Wadley. He attended the college until he moved to Tuscaloosa in 1967, two credits short of earning his associate's degree.

Fuller had been working as a part-time disc jockey at the radio station in Alexander City and was offered a job at a local radio station in Tuscaloosa that originated the network for the the University of Alabama football team.

“I was basically the ‘gofer’ for the broadcast team but got to sit in the press box at Denny Stadium and Legion Field plus had a parking pass for both places,” Fuller said.

He planned to complete his education at the University of Alabama, but the owner of the station told him he wouldn’t be able to attend classes.

After moving to Atmore, Fuller and wife Laura returned to Opelika in 1985. They owned six radio stations in the area and sold the company in 1998.

Fuller didn’t make it back to class until the fall of 2001 after Laura encouraged him to finish his last two credits to earn his associate in science degree.

He completed his math and science requirements at Southern Union’s Opelika campus and participated in the 2002 graduation. At the time, Fuller was a city council member.

Fuller has stayed connected with the college and now serves on the Southern Union Foundation Board, which raises money for student scholarships.

“I think the folks that were involved with Southern Union back in 1922 would certainly be proud of where the college is today and the positive impact the college is having on this part of the world today,” he said.

Fuller said the college attracts traditional and non-traditional students and attracts new industries to the city.

“Where they have made such a difference for us is in workforce development,” he said.

Through its Center for Integrated Manufacturing on campus, Southern Unioin is preparing students for the local workforce, Fuller said.

When new industries look at coming to Opelika, they're also looking for qualified people to operate the machinery. Fuller said Southern Union is a primary resource for that.

“For us recruiting industry, it’s critical that we work hand-in-glove with Southern Union State Community College,” Fuller said.