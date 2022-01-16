Here's some advice from Miss Alabama USA: "Be 100% yourself 100% of the time"

What is your major and why did you choose it?

I’m a senior business administration major and marketing minor. I wanted to do something in business, and business administration gave me the opportunity to take classes in finance, accounting, management and marketing. I get to learn a little bit about all of them so that I can take different avenues with whatever comes up in my path in the future.

What groups/organizations are you a part of?

I'm a member of Women in Business. My sophomore year, when I transferred to Auburn, I took a leap and applied for the vice president of administration position. I didn’t expect to get it because Women in Business is made up of undergraduate students along with MBA candidates, but somehow I did.

What do you plan to do after graduation?