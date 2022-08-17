Here's the Cadillac that police believe is connected to this morning's interstate shootings

Law enforcement are still searching for a suspect after two and possibly three shootings on or near I-85 early Wednesday morning.

The vehicle believed to be driven by the suspect is described as a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood with license plate 3753BF3. The suspect is described as a Black male.

If you come in contact with a vehicle matching this description, do not approach. Notify local authorities by calling 911.

This case remains under investigation. Auburn Police are actively working with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine whether three separate shootings that occurred near I-85 this morning are connected. No additional details are being released at this time. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Auburn Police detectives at 334-501-3140 or at the tip line 334-246-1391.