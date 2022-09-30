Here's the essay prompt for this year's Racial Justice Essay Contest

The Lee County Remembrance Project, in partnership with the Lee County NAACP Branch, are hosting the second annual Racial Justice Essay Contest.

The deadline to submit an essay is Oct. 10 and winners will be announced on Nov. 5. Students in grades 9-12 from Auburn, Opelika and Lee County public high schools, as well as 2022 graduates of those schools, can submit an essay.

In 2021, the five contest winners representing Beauregard, Loachapoka and Opelika High Schools were announced in conjunction with the installment of a historical marker in Opelika’s Courthouse Square that memorializes four men who were victims of racial terror lynchings in Lee County.

Ashley Brown, co-founder and co-executive director of the Lee County Remembrance Project, said the contest was established as a way to “educate the community and help students understand the fullness of history, especially when it comes to racial terror and injustices.”

The project partnered with the Equal Justice Initiative to create the essay contest and to explore the narratives of the Lee County victims of lynchings.

Brown said she hopes students will look into past and present racial injustices and consider all perspectives of the narrative.

“We’re asking students to not just say there was a history, but consider some ways in which we could make some changes and improvements within our systems or even within our county,” Brown said.

The essay contest kicked off on Sept. 1.

Students entering the contest can access a video of a Zoom writing workshop here.

Through Monday, the Remembrance Project will be offering an opportunity for students to receive editing feedback via email.

Students can email Sara Demoiny, LCRP Education Chair, at sbd0026@auburn.edu, or Lee County Remembrance at leecountyremembrance@gmail.com.

The essay scoring, criteria and requirements can be found on the LCRP website.

Here's this year’s essay prompt:

"A myth of Black inferiority and white supremacy was developed to justify slavery in the United States. Even though we ended chattel slavery, we did not end the myth of racial difference. The Equal Justice Initiative believes we need a new era of truth and justice that starts with confronting our history of racial injustice. Based on the theme or topic and historical event you select, how does the history of racial injustice help to explain present-day injustice in our society? How can this history be overcome in order to change the challenges our nation is facing today?