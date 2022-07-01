 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's Tom Whatley's full concession statement

Legislative reception Whatley

State Sen. Tom Whatley, left, listens to constituents at the legislative reception at the Auburn University Regional Airport in 2018.

 O-A FILE PHOTO

Tom Whatley, the incumbent state senator in District 27, conceded the GOP nomination to Jay Hovey in a race that had been declared a tie on Saturday after a provisional vote was added to Whatley's total.

Here is the full statement issued by Tom Whatley and sent to the Opelika-Auburn News by his consultant, Heather Wilson:

The last twelve years have been fantastic. I have loved serving in the Alabama Senate.  

I have made lifelong friendships with many fantastic people. Hands down, the best thing about my Senate service has been speaking to an Auburn University class where I met my wife Lauren. We are thrilled to have recently welcomed our daughter, Laurel, into the world. 

I am a Republican. I want to thank all my supporters and friends who have reached out to me during this process. I’ve been a delegate to the last three Republican conventions. I am the Republican nominee who was voted by Republicans in my district. 

 With that said, I now believe that it is in the best interest of my friends, colleagues, family, and the Republican Party, for me to step away from this tied race so that we can move forward and have success in November. 

I am looking forward to spending some quality time with my wife and daughter, focusing on my law practice and other business interests. It has been the honor of a lifetime serving the people of Lee, Tallapoosa and Russell counties.

