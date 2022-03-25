Here's what to do in Auburn-Opelika this weekend, whether you want to deal with pollen or not

Get outside this weekend and enjoy an array of events to celebrate the warm weather rolling in.

If pollen isn’t your thing, visit some local performance in Auburn and Opelika.

Want to have a stay-in weekend? Binge-watch the new season of “Bridgerton,” an early 1800s drama series from Netflix, or check out the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night at 7 p.m.

Outdoor Events

Auburn Floral Trail: Friday, runs through Apr. 15. Free. https://news.auburnalabama.org. Springtime flowers are blooming and nature trails are in full swing.

SEC Equestrian Championship: Starts at 10 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, Auburn University Equestrian Center. Free. https://www.secsports.com. Watch Auburn compete against the University of Georgia in the SEC Equestrian semifinals.

Wing Fling: 4-5 p.m. Friday and 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Southeastern Raptor Center, 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive, Auburn. $8, free for children 3 and under. www.vetmed.auburn.edu/raptor/. Auburn’s famous eagles and raptors perform for fans.

5K Walk with the Flow for Big O: 8 a.m. Saturday, Southern Union State Community College, 301 Lake Condy Road, Opelika. $5-$25. https://www.aotourism.com/Calendar/. Celebrate the first Black scholarship football player at Auburn University, the late James Owen.

Basant Kite Festival: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Campus Green, Auburn University. Free. https://www.facebook.com/AuburnPSA/. Pakistani celebration with kites, games and food.

Indoor Events

Blooming Workshop: 4-6 p.m. Friday, The Well, 824 Ave. A, Opelika. $35. https://the-well-opelika.square.site. Pressed flower-collage workshop.

‘Nunsense—The 2nd Coming’: Presented by Opelika Theater Company, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. matinee Sat. & Sun., Southside Center for the Arts. $15.50. https://www.opelikatheatrecompany.com. Follow the life of Sisters after they win the lottery.

BalletX: ‘The Little Prince’: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Gogue Performing Arts Center, $30-$80. https://goguecentertickets.auburn.edu. A contemporary ballet production with world-class dancers.

East Alabama Newcomer Pageant: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Crown of Comedy, Auburn. $5-$10. https://crownofcomedy.com/events. Watch local drag queens strut across stage in a newcomer pageant.

Glory of Easter Concert: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Auburn United Methodist Church. Free. https://www.aotourism.com/Calendar. Watch a special performance by AUMC Chancel Choir and a full professional orchestra.