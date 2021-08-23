Here's what's involved in getting a COVID-19 infusion - and why people who refused a vaccine are eager to get an infusion

So you've tested positive for COVID-19, you've been identified as high-risk, and you're eligible to receive an infusion. Here's what to expect:

Lisa White, East Alabama Medical Center's director of clinical services, said the first step in the process is for the patient to give their name and date of birth, get an arm band, get vital signs checked, sign some forms, give their health history, a take a dose of Tylenol and Benadryl.

Then an IV is inserted into their vein, they receive the infusion for 20 minutes, and then they wait an hour to be observed.

White said the common refrain from patients is this: “That was easy!”

So why do so many people refuse to get vaccinated in the first place?

“A lot of people are scared,” said Darrell Childress, EAMC’s antimicrobial stewardship pharmacist. “We have a lot of vaccine hesitancy because we’re scared.”

But when an unvaccinated person tests positive and is identified as high-risk, that person almost always opts to get an infusion.

“I would say 95% of the folks will accept it,” said Childress said. “They’re desperate. They will do anything to save their lives.”