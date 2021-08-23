 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's what's involved in getting a COVID-19 infusion - and why people who refused a vaccine are eager to get an infusion
0 Comments
top story

Here's what's involved in getting a COVID-19 infusion - and why people who refused a vaccine are eager to get an infusion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

So you've tested positive for COVID-19, you've been identified as high-risk, and you're eligible to receive an infusion. Here's what to expect:

Lisa White, East Alabama Medical Center's director of clinical services, said the first step in the process is for the patient to give their name and date of birth, get an arm band, get vital signs checked, sign some forms, give their health history, a take a dose of Tylenol and Benadryl.

Then an IV is inserted into their vein, they receive the infusion for 20 minutes, and then they wait an hour to be observed.

White said the common refrain from patients is this: “That was easy!”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

So why do so many people refuse to get vaccinated in the first place?

“A lot of people are scared,” said Darrell Childress, EAMC’s antimicrobial stewardship pharmacist. “We have a lot of vaccine hesitancy because we’re scared.”

But when an unvaccinated person tests positive and is identified as high-risk, that person almost always opts to get an infusion.

Chuck Beams, executive director of Pharmacy Services at EAMC, explains how infusions have been key at the hospital and why it's important to be tested if you're sick in case you need the infusion.

“I would say 95% of the folks will accept it,” said Childress said. “They’re desperate. They will do anything to save their lives.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert