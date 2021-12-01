Here's when and where to watch Christmas parades in Opelika and Auburn this weekend

Opelika and Auburn will be kicking off the holiday season this weekend with the return of their annual Christmas parades.
The Opelika Christmas Parade will be on Saturday at 10 a.m., and the Downtown Merchants Association’s Auburn Christmas Parade will be on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Opelika parade
In Opelika, the parade will begin at the corner of Avenue B and Ninth Street, will run down to South Railroad Avenue, go up Eighth Street to Avenue B and will go down Seventh Street where the parade will disband.
At 9 a.m., police officers will barricade the roads and will help direct traffic around the route of the parade, which starts rolling at 10 a.m.
Mackenzi Poole, programs and events manager for Opelika, said everyone is excited for the parade to return after not being able to host it last year.
“If you ask people who are longtime residents of Opelika what their favorite memory growing up here is or what their favorite event is, it’s typically the Christmas parade,” Poole said. “We’re excited to bring that back for those people.”
The lineup for this year's parade is “completely full” according to Poole and will feature a variety of bands, performing groups, pageant queens, antique cars, floats and more.
“I think everyone is ready for the parade to be back,” Poole said. “This parade is one of the longest standing parades or events in our community. It’s the original Christmas event for Opelika.”
She said the parade started back in 1947 after World War II and the only other time the parade had been canceled was because of inclement weather.
“The weather is looking good for this weekend, so I don’t think we’ll have to use our rain date,” Poole said.
Auburn parade
In Auburn on Sunday, the parade will begin at the intersection of Thach Avenue and South College Street, travel east on Thach Avenue to Gay Street, head north to Tichenor Avenue and then west to College Street, and then move south back to Thach Avenue, according to a release press release from the City of Auburn. The parade begins at 2 p.m.
Streets downtown will be closed at noon but drivers who've parked along the route will have until 1:30 p.m. to move their vehicles. After that time, vehicles will be blocked in until the end of the parade.
The City of Auburn recommends that those attending the parade park in the Wright Street Parking Deck and AuburnBank’s Burton Street Parking Deck.
Auburn Public Safety and the police department will start directing traffic downtown starting at noon.
Jessica Kohn, the downtown coordinator, said this year the parade route has been reversed from the usual route.
“If you have a favorite spot along the route, you can still stay in that spot,” Kohn said. “In the past, if you stood in front of Samford Hall you’d see the parade as soon as it starts, but now if you stand there, you’re going to see the parade towards the end of it.”
Kohn said the usual favorites will be in the parade including Aubie, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, high school marching bands, cheerleaders, local organizations, floats and more.
“Each year, it’s evident how much our community loves this parade and the people who participate in it,” Kohn said. “I’ll start getting emails as early as June asking for the date for the Christmas parade.”
Kohn advises people to come early to find a spot.