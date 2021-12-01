Here's when and where to watch Christmas parades in Opelika and Auburn this weekend

Opelika and Auburn will be kicking off the holiday season this weekend with the return of their annual Christmas parades.

The Opelika Christmas Parade will be on Saturday at 10 a.m., and the Downtown Merchants Association’s Auburn Christmas Parade will be on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Opelika parade

In Opelika, the parade will begin at the corner of Avenue B and Ninth Street, will run down to South Railroad Avenue, go up Eighth Street to Avenue B and will go down Seventh Street where the parade will disband.

At 9 a.m., police officers will barricade the roads and will help direct traffic around the route of the parade, which starts rolling at 10 a.m.

Mackenzi Poole, programs and events manager for Opelika, said everyone is excited for the parade to return after not being able to host it last year.

“If you ask people who are longtime residents of Opelika what their favorite memory growing up here is or what their favorite event is, it’s typically the Christmas parade,” Poole said. “We’re excited to bring that back for those people.”