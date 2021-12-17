Here's when the Whataburger in downtown Auburn is set to open

If you’re in downtown Auburn on Jan. 3, don’t be surprised if you see a line at Toomer’s Corner. It’s the long-awaited opening day of the Auburn Whataburger, just in time for students returning for the spring semester.

“We’re ready to hit the ground running,” said Bonnie Bassett, who will serve as one of the managers at the new location. “If it means we have lines going down both sides, we want that craziness that’s going to happen.”

The restaurant is preparing for this high demand by seeking 100 employees. Those hired for the new location and corporate staff gathered together of Friday for shift training. Many of them, including Bassett, came over from the Opelika location that opened July 6 of this year.

“We’re literally doing interviews and orientations as we speak,” Bassett said. “We’re open 24/7, so you have to think if you need at least 15-20 on a whole shift, and then you need at least 20 people the next one, it’s a wild, rotating job in there.”

The new two-story location on 101 N. College St. will accommodate about 30-40 diners on the top floor and there will be some tables and seats for dining on the ground floor. Bassett said the top floor should open later in January.