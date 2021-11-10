Here's where military vets can get free meals and other deals on Veterans Day

Veteran’s Day is a day to thank and honor our veterans and active-duty military personnel for their service and sacrifices.

One way restaurants and retail stores show their appreciation for military veterans is by offering discounts, deals and free meals.

Restaurants

Here is a list of restaurant chains in Auburn and Opelika that will be providing free meals or discounts to veterans and active-duty military personnel on Nov. 11, according to military.com.

Another Broken Egg Café, at 2311 Bent Creek Road, Suite 200 in Auburn, will be offering a free Patriot French Toast Combo and coffee for veterans and active-duty service members who dine in.

Applebee’s, at 1627-34 Opelika Road in Auburn, will be offering a free meal from a special menu for veterans and active-duty service members who dine in. Military guests will also receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go or delivery within three weeks.

Buffalo Wild Wings, at 2257 Tiger Town Parkway in Opelika, will be offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for veterans and active-duty service members who dine-in or want to takeout.