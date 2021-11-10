Here's where military vets can get free meals and other deals on Veterans Day

Veteran’s Day is a day to thank and honor our veterans and active-duty military personnel for their service and sacrifices.
One way restaurants and retail stores show their appreciation for military veterans is by offering discounts, deals and free meals.
Restaurants
Here is a list of restaurant chains in Auburn and Opelika that will be providing free meals or discounts to veterans and active-duty military personnel on Nov. 11, according to military.com.
Another Broken Egg Café, at 2311 Bent Creek Road, Suite 200 in Auburn, will be offering a free Patriot French Toast Combo and coffee for veterans and active-duty service members who dine in.
Applebee’s, at 1627-34 Opelika Road in Auburn, will be offering a free meal from a special menu for veterans and active-duty service members who dine in. Military guests will also receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go or delivery within three weeks.
Buffalo Wild Wings, at 2257 Tiger Town Parkway in Opelika, will be offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for veterans and active-duty service members who dine-in or want to takeout.
Chicken Salad Chick’s three locations in the area will be offering a free Chick Special and regular drink for veterans and active-duty military.
Cicis Pizza, at 1550 Opelika Road Suite No. 30 in Auburn, will be giving a free adult buffet for veterans and active-duty service members who dine-in. A coupon is required.
Cracker Barrel, at 1051 Fox Run Ave. in Opelika, will be giving veterans who dine-in a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.
Dunkin’ Donuts, at 2049 S. College St. in Auburn, will be giving a free donut to veterans and active-duty military. The offer is only available in-store.
Einstein Bros. Bagels, at 351 W Thach Concourse, Auburn, will be giving out free hot or iced medium coffee to veterans and active-duty military.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, at 1701 Capps Landing in Opelika, will be giving a card for free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal to veterans and active-duty military.
Golden Corral, at 2301 Birmingham Highway in Opelika, will be offering a free “thank you” meal from 5 p.m. until closing.
Huddle House, at 2020 Gateway Drive in Opelika, will be offering a free MVP Breakfast Platter.
Krispy Kreme, at 1611 Opelika Road in Auburn, will give veterans a free doughnut of their choosing and coffee.
Little Caesars, in Auburn and Opelika, will be offering a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at participating stores.
Logan’s Roadhouse, at 2400 Gateway Drive in Opelika, will be giving veterans and active-duty personnel a free meal from a special menu between 3 and 6 p.m.
Olive Garden, at 2254 Tiger Town Parkway in Opelika, will be offering a free entrée from a special menu to veterans and active-duty military who dine in.
Outback Steakhouse, at 2115 Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika, will be giving a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola product to veterans and active-duty military who either dine-in or call in to-go orders.
Red Lobster, at 1805 Opelika Road in Auburn, will be offering a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu for veterans and active-duty military who dine in.
Smoothie King, with two locations in Auburn, will be offering a free 20 oz. smoothie to veterans and active-duty military.
Starbucks will be offering veterans, military service members and military spouses a free tall hot brewed coffee at participating stores.
TCBY, located at 300 N. Dean Road Unit 3 in Auburn, will be giving veterans and active-military personnel their first 6 oz. of frozen yogurt for free.
Wendy’s various locations in Auburn and Opelika will be offering a free breakfast combo from 6:30 until 10:30 are participating locations.
Zaxby’s various locations in Auburn and Opelika will be giving free boneless wings to veterans and active-duty military who show proof of military status at participating locations.
Retail stores and sites
Several retail stores are also providing Veterans Day discounts. Here’s a list of some in Auburn and Opelika on Veterans Day.
Publix will be giving veterans, active military personnel and their families 10% off on groceries.
Rack Room Shoes, at 2594 Enterprise Drive in Opelika, will be giving 20% discount to veterans, active military personnel and dependents.
Tractor Supply Company, at 2600 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika, will be giving a 15% discount to veterans, active-duty military and their dependents.
Academy Sports + Outdoors, at 2325 Bent Creek Road in Auburn, will be giving veterans, active-duty military and their immediate family members 10% off their entire purchase in store or online. Good through Monday.
Dollar General will be giving veterans, active-duty military and their families a 20% discount in store or online. Good through Sunday.
Office Depot and OfficeMax, at 2061 Tiger Town Parkway Tiger Town Shopping Center in Opelika, will be giving veterans, active-duty military, reservists and their dependents 25% off qualifying regular and sale-priced purchase in store. Good through Saturday.
Target, at 2640 Enterprise Drive in Opelika, will be offering a 10% discount to veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families in store or online. Good through Saturday.
Wild Animal Safari, located at 1300 Oak Grove Road in Pine Mountain, Ga., will be offering free tickets to veterans and active-duty military personnel throughout November and family members will receive a discount.
To find more restaurants or retail stores that are providing Veterans Day discounts, check out https://www.military.com/veterans-day/restaurants-veterans-day-military-discounts.html.