Here's where to find Independence Day fireworks and celebrations - and how to win prizes from parachutists

Auburn and Opelika and nearby communities are hosting Independence Day events this week and over the weekend complete with food trucks, fireworks and family fun.
Here's a rundown:
Opelika
The city of Opelika’s Parks and Recreation Department will host its 68th annual Freedom Celebration Saturday at the Opelika High School track beginning at 6:30 p.m.
After the presentation of the flag and a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance by local Boy Scouts, local band Route 66 will play music over the course of the night.
Local vendors will have food available for purchase including hamburgers, hotdogs, popcorn and ice cream, though outside food and drinks will also be allowed at Opelika’s event.
The Freedom Celebration will also feature an appearance from the Silver Wings Parachute Team, which will jump from the sky at 7:30 p.m., and children are encouraged to write their names and contact information on paper plates to scatter them upon the parachuters’ landing sites. The plates nearest to each parachuter upon their landing will win a prize, according to the parks and recreation department.
The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m., and the parks and recreation department said it would be “bigger than ever” and last about 15 minutes.
Auburn
The City of Auburn’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold its Independence Day Celebration on Sunday behind Duck Samford Stadium at 1840 East Glenn Avenue beginning at 5 p.m.
Food trucks including Kona Ice and a DJ will be present for the event, and residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets with them to enjoy the celebration.
Auburn’s fireworks will be set off from the old water tower site next to the park beginning at 8:30 p.m.
While the free celebration is rain or shine, Ann Bergman with Auburn Parks and Recreation encouraged residents to follow the department’s social media in order to find out about cancellations in case of severe weather, with a rain date for the fireworks show tentatively set for Monday.
Loachapoka
Sparky’s Fireworks Barn will be hosting a fireworks show at the Old School House site off Highway 14 in Loachapoka July 1 beginning at 6 p.m.
Mathan Holt, owner of Sparky’s, said the event will be the town’s first professional fireworks show and he plans on making it an annual event.
The event will feature food vendors, a DJ and a licensed professional firework technician, with the fireworks show to begin at about 9 p.m.
Lake Martin
The Lake Martin Amphitheater will host its annual fireworks show, which it is billing as the largest in the Southeast, at 8878 Kowaliga Road in Eclectic, Ala., on Sunday.
The event will feature live music from bands including The Bank Walkers and the Sweet Tea Trio.
The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.