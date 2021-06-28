Here's where to find Independence Day fireworks and celebrations - and how to win prizes from parachutists

Auburn and Opelika and nearby communities are hosting Independence Day events this week and over the weekend complete with food trucks, fireworks and family fun.

Here's a rundown:

Opelika

The city of Opelika’s Parks and Recreation Department will host its 68th annual Freedom Celebration Saturday at the Opelika High School track beginning at 6:30 p.m.

After the presentation of the flag and a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance by local Boy Scouts, local band Route 66 will play music over the course of the night.

Local vendors will have food available for purchase including hamburgers, hotdogs, popcorn and ice cream, though outside food and drinks will also be allowed at Opelika’s event.

The Freedom Celebration will also feature an appearance from the Silver Wings Parachute Team, which will jump from the sky at 7:30 p.m., and children are encouraged to write their names and contact information on paper plates to scatter them upon the parachuters’ landing sites. The plates nearest to each parachuter upon their landing will win a prize, according to the parks and recreation department.