Here's where you can get free COVID-19 testing and vaccines in Opelika from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday

Free vaccinations and COVID-19 tests will be available all day at the Lee County Department of Public Health Thursday as a part of their Community Vaccination Day.

The event, which is being supported by the Lee County Department of Health, the local NAACP, the Lee County Commission and the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, will take place from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at 1801 Corporate Drive, Opelika.

The first dose of Pfizer vaccines will be available to anyone ages 12 and up with no appointments needed. Another clinic will be available for the second dose of the vaccine on Sept. 9.

“Statistical data says that vaccinated people have a less likely chance of having a positive test with more severe cases from COVID,” said Rita Smith, director of the Lee County EMA. “It’s protecting not only yourself, but your family and others that you come into contact with everyday should you choose to get [a vaccine].”

As of Monday, there were 57 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 at both the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley combined, with five patients on ventilators. Of the 57 patients, 46 are unvaccinated, while 8 are fully vaccinated and 3 are partially vaccinated, a statement from East Alabama Health said.