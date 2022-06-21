Here's who won last night's primary elections, and how much of the vote they got in Lee County

During Tuesday’s election, voters across Lee County cast their ballots in a primary runoff election. Voters chose between a Democratic and a Republican ballot to elect their party’s candidates for federal, state and county offices. Here's who won, and how much of the vote they got in Lee County.

Democratic candidate for Alabama governor: Yolanda Flowers won the election against Malika Sanders-Fortier with a 55% majority of votes cast statewide. In Lee County, Flowers garnered 59% of votes cast.

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate: Katie Britt won the election against U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks with a 63% majority of votes cast statewide. In Lee County, Britt garnered 77% of votes cast.

Republican candidate for Alabama Secretary of State: Wes Allen won the election against Jim Zeigler with a 65% majority of votes cast statewide. In Lee County, Allen garnered 62% of votes cast.

Republican candidate for Alabama State Auditor: Andrew Sorrell won the election against Stan Cooke with a 57% majority of votes cast statewide. In Lee County, Cooke garnered a 52% majority of votes cast.

Republican candidate for Alabama Public Service Commission Place 1: Jeremy Oden won the election against Brent Woodall with a 52% majority of votes cast statewide. In Lee County, Oden garnered a 51% majority of votes cast.

Republican candidate for Alabama PSC Place 2: Chip Beeker won the election against Robert McCollum with a 63% majority of votes cast statewide. In Lee County, Beeker garnered 54% of votes cast.

Republican candidate for Lee County Commission District 4: Tony Langley won the election against Robert Ham with a 64% majority of votes cast in Lee County.