Here's who's on what ballot in Lee County for Tuesday’s primary runoff election

Voters in Lee County on Tuesday will cast their ballots, again, for primary races in wich no candidate garnered a majority of the vote.

On the Republican ticket, citizens will vote for U.S. Senator, secretary of state, state auditor and two places on the Alabama Public Service Commission. Those within the Lee County Commission’s District 4 will also vote for their representative on the commission.

On the Democratic ticket, citizens will vote for the Democratic candidate for Alabama governor.

In Alabama primaries, runoff elections are triggered when no candidate receives a majority of the vote. When this happens, the two candidates who received the most votes advance to the runoff election, while other candidates are removed from the ballot.

Since these races only have two candidates in a runoff election, one candidate is guaranteed to receive a majority of the vote.

Alabama voters, whether they have voted in the primary election or not, are eligible to vote in Tuesday’s runoff election. However, voters who cast a Republican ballot last month must cast a Republican ballot in the runoff election. Similarly, voters who cast a Democratic ballot last month must cast a Democratic ballot in the runoff.

Alabama law prohibits a person from voting in one party’s primary election and voting in a different party’s primary runoff election. Voters who did not cast a Republican or Democratic ballot last month are eligible to cast either ballot in tomorrow’s election.

Voters can find where to cast their ballots by entering their address into the Alabama Votes website.

Runoff elections

U.S. Senate: Katie Britt received 45% of the Republican primary vote statewide for the U.S. Senate seat during the May 24 election, short of the 50% needed to avoid a runoff, while Mo Brooks received 29%, the second-highest among candidates. In Lee County, however, Britt garnered a majority with 55%, while Brooks had only 22%.

Secretary of state: Wes Allen and Jim Zeigler are on the ballot. In last month’s election, Zeigler received 43% of the vote statewide, while Allen received 40%. In Lee County, Zeigler and Allen got 38% and 35%, respectively.

State auditor: Andrew Sorrell and Stan Cooke are on the ballot. In last month’s election, Sorrell received 40% of the vote statewide, while Cooke received 33%. In Lee County, Sorrell and Cooke got 32% and 29%, respectively. Rusty Glover received 39% of the vote in Lee County, but only 28% statewide, so he will not appear on Tuesday’s ballot.

Alabama Public Service Commission, Place 1: Jeremy Oden and Brent Woodall are on the ballot. In last month’s election, Oden got 34% of the vote statewide, while Woodall got 31%. In Lee County, both candidates got about 32% of the vote.

Alabama Public Service Commission, Place 2: Chip Beeker and Robert McCollum are on the ballot for Place 2. In last month’s election, Beeker got 43% of the vote statewide, while McCollum got 36%. In Lee County, both candidates got about 39% of the vote.

Lee County Commission, District 4: Robert Ham and Tony Langley are on the ballot. In last month’s election, Ham got 34.5% of the vote, while Langley got 33.3%.

Alabama Governor, Democratic candidate: On the Democratic ticket, Yolanda Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier are on the ballot. In last month’s election, Flowers got 33.8% of the vote statewide, while Sanders-Fortier got 32.5%. In Lee County, Flowers and Sanders-Fortier got 45% and 25%, respectively.

After Tuesday’s primary runoff election, the general election will be held on Nov. 8. Citizens have until Oct. 24 to register to vote in this election, if they are not already registered.