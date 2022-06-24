Here's who's running in the City of Auburn municipal elections in August

Municipal elections are coming up in August for the City of Auburn, and all eight Council seats, which are held for a four-year term, are up for grabs this year.

The election is slated for Aug. 23.

The qualifying deadline for candidates is June 28, and the City expects more people to qualify before that date. Here's who's qualified so far:

For the office of Mayor, incumbent Ron Anders Jr. is currently running unopposed. He is in his first term as mayor, and was first appointed to Council in 2012.

For Ward 1, incumbent Connie Fitch-Taylor is in her first term and is currently opposed by Arthur L. Dowdell Sr.

For Ward 2, incumbent Kelley Griswold is in his first term and is currently opposed by Paul West.

For Ward 3, incumbent Beth Witten is currently running unopposed and is in her second term.

For Ward 4, Tyler Adams and Chad Leverette have both qualified to run. Jennifer Stephens, who was sworn in this week to finish out the term of Brett Smith, says she does not plan to run for the permanent seat.

For Ward 5, Sarah Jane Levine, Leah Billye Welburn V, and Henry G. "Sonny" Moreman III have all qualified. Incumbent Steven Dixon has not qualified as of publication.

For Ward 6, incumbent Bob Parsons, who is in his first term on the council, will be opposed by Phillip Pollard.

For Ward 7, Max Coblentz, and Greg Lane have both qualified. Incumbent Jay Hovey, who has unofficially won a state senate seat by one vote, has not qualified as of publication.

Tommy Dawson, incumbent for Ward 8, is in his second term and is currently running unopposed.

According to the City of Auburn, to be eligible to run for public office all potential candidates must file a statement of candidacy at City Hall at 144 Tichenor Ave. by June 28. Additional paperwork regarding campaign finances also has to be filled out with the state.

To run for any office the candidate must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and a registered voter. To run for the mayor’s office, candidates must have lived in Auburn for at least 90 days prior to the election. To run for a city council position, candidates must have lived in their district for at least 90 days prior to the election.