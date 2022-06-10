Here's why Cox Road is costing more than expected to repair (Hint: it has to do with heavy trucks)

Auburn City Council has voted to approve a payment of more than $212,000 to a contractor for additional expenses incurred during the Cox Road widening project.

When working with contractors for construction projects, the City Council is required to authorize additional payments that exceed 10% of the original contract amount. The City had approved a contract for the project from JLD Enterprises for $1,513,108.36 and was authorized to spend an additional 10% over that budget without additional approval from the City Council.

The final cost of the project, however, exceeded the allowable cost by $212,615.83, which required the City Council to approve the payment.

“From the time the project was designed to the start of construction, the road deteriorated significantly which caused existing road patches to increase in size and number,” according to a summary of the agenda item. “The additional City costs incurred were due to asphalt leveling, patching and wearing surface overruns.”

Cox Road receives a large amount of heavy truck traffic, said Patrick Slaughter, project manager in the City’s Engineering Services Department, due to its immediate access to Interstate 85, as well as Auburn Technology Park North and Auburn Technology Park West.

“Those trucks, over time, just completely tear up asphalt,” Slaughter said.

The deterioration of Cox Road can be blamed on more than just the heavy traffic, which only became worse when construction vehicles began working on it. Old county roads like Cox Road, Slaughter said, have been paved over but lack a substantial foundation under them.

“They’re basically asphalt on top of a dirt road,” he said.

New roads, Slaughter explained, are built with a sand or clay material underneath, which is then covered with a crushed aggregate base that is compacted to either six or nine inches thick, depending on the traffic expected for the street. This is then covered with four or five inches of asphalt on top.

On Cox Road, however, there was only one inch, maybe two inches, of asphalt in total, Slaughter said.

“We were able to go in and give a stronger buildup there to withstand the traffic that comes through it today,” he said.

The City addressed the road’s deterioration through asphalt patching, where areas of the road that have come apart are removed and repaved with a thicker layer of asphalt, before a smooth final asphalt layer is laid over the whole road.

Cracks in asphalt tend to “go downhill exponentially fast,” Slaughter said. Rain allows moisture to seep between the cracks, which expands during freezing conditions, breaking apart the asphalt even further. These concerns contributed to the decision to overlay the road with a final asphalt layer, covering cracks that would have become larger problems over time.

Additional improvements were made to Cox Road by leveling the asphalt around curves in the road in order to comply with roadway standards.

“As I mentioned, Cox Road was basically an old dirt county road that had been paved, so the curves of the road were … not super elevated correctly for roadway designs,” Slaughter said.

Leveling roads around curves is a natural way to regulate the speed of traffic, he said. Vehicles will move more slowly around curves in a road that are leveled.

“When the roads are super elevated too much, it’s almost like NASCAR,” Slaughter said. “You see them going around a curve, they are going so fast. When you flatten those out based on the speed requirements of the roads themselves, that will actually slow traffic down.”

With Buc-ee’s new location still under construction on Cox Road, the road will likely see higher levels of traffic in the future. As Auburn continues expanding in the area, Slaughter said, the City hopes Cox will be a “good strong road that will last for a very long time.”