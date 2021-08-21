Here's why infusions saved EAMC in January and why the hospital is ramping up infusions again

In January, as the post-holiday COVID cases surged and hospitalizations galloped toward the peak, EAMC decided to lean on infusions more than ever.

“This is where we figured this is the way out,” Beams said. “I vividly remember sitting in the call center and Laura Grill, our CEO, was calling and talking to the group about ‘we’ve got to go to 32 a day.’ Well, what happened was, as that number approached 92, we just made the infusions go wide open and that is what saved us because we truly were at a place where we were about to be crippled.

“There was no more we could do. We didn’t have the people, we didn’t have the space, and that saved us.”

Meanwhile, the vaccine was being made available to more and more people. After January’s peak, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations began to drop, and by springtime everybody in town was talking about having a normal summer and, yes, a normal football season.

After 164 infusions at EAMC in December and then 464 in January, that number dropped sharply as well. The hospital administered 151 infusions in February, 57 in March, 38 in April, 45 in May and 28 in June.

The normal summer had arrived. And then it was gone.

'They shouldn't be here'