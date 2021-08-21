Here's why infusions saved EAMC in January and why the hospital is ramping up infusions again

On Thursday afternoon in the East Alabama Medical Center lobby, construction workers were sealing off the intensive care unit waiting room and turning it into the hospital’s new COVID-19 infusion center.
Meanwhile, in a nearby trailer, high-risk patients who had recently tested positive for the virus were getting infusions of monoclonal antibodies, just as patients have been since late November 2020. But at 8 p.m. Thursday, when the last patient left, all the equipment was moved to the hospital.
Twelve hours later, at 8 a.m. Friday, the new infusion center was up and running.
Why the rush?
“We’re full,” said Chuck Beams, executive director of pharmacy services, on Thursday afternoon. “And the story of no hospital beds is real. We’re in a real critical state.”
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ventilator use continue to climb in Lee County and throughout the state, EAMC is loading a weapon that it used to full effect in January, when the situation got especially desperate and COVID hospitalizations reached a high of 92.
That weapon is monoclonal infusions, and hospital staff are shooting to administer infusions to 64 COVID patients a day at the new center, double the infusions given during the peak in January.
This is the story of how infusions helped EAMC survive from November to February, and how, after everybody thought the country had returned to normal, hospital staff find themselves once again fighting for survival – and ramping up infusions.
'That saved us'
In October of 2020, then-President Donald Trump contracted COVID-19.
“Everybody’s very aware of our past president going into the hospital, and two days later he walked out basically well,” said Beams, the EAMC director of pharmacy.
Trump had received the monoclonal antibodies asirivimab and imdevimab, and in less than two months, residents of Lee County who also tested positive for COVID-19 and were at high risk to be hospitalized would be receiving the same infusion.
While monoclonal antibodies were already a common treatment at EAMC, the hospital wasn’t using them to treat COVID-19.
“When we first started hearing about it coming, we didn’t have any drug at all,” Beams said.
But the hospital planned to get some, and so they went ahead and rented a trailer where patients could get infusions.
“That was the key,” said Lisa White, EAMC’s director of clinical support services. “We had to have a designated space.”
By the middle of November, EAMC had received an emergency use authorization from the FDA and, according to Beams, quickly went through its pharmacy and therapeutic committees to get the medicine approved for use.
In late November, the hospital received the banlanivimab antibodies from the Alabama Department of Public Health, and administered four infusions that month.
In December, EAMC gave 103 infusions of banlanivimab and 61 infusions of asirivimab and imdevimab, the combination that Trump had received back in October.
“Whatever we got was what we used,” said Darrell Childress, EAMC’s antimicrobial stewardship pharmacist.
They started with four infusions a day, stepped up to eight in the first week of December, then 12, and then by Christmas were administering 16 a day.
Patients were telling Childress that they felt better within 24-48 hours. “We felt like, hey, we were using this, patients were getting better, and they weren’t having to come back and get hospitalized.”
Beams said the hospital began developing a reputation with ADPH for doing what they said they would do.
“I vividly remember talking to the state and they were asking us how many we could use in a week… and we just said send us 300 or something, and we told them we could use it and the demand shot up and we needed it.”
Later, EAMC would vaccinate about 92,000 people in the community. “If we say we need something they know we’re not bluffing,” Beams said of ADPH. “We’re very grateful for that.
In January, as the post-holiday COVID cases surged and hospitalizations galloped toward the peak, EAMC decided to lean on infusions more than ever.
“This is where we figured this is the way out,” Beams said. “I vividly remember sitting in the call center and Laura Grill, our CEO, was calling and talking to the group about ‘we’ve got to go to 32 a day.’ Well, what happened was, as that number approached 92, we just made the infusions go wide open and that is what saved us because we truly were at a place where we were about to be crippled.
“There was no more we could do. We didn’t have the people, we didn’t have the space, and that saved us.”
Meanwhile, the vaccine was being made available to more and more people. After January’s peak, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations began to drop, and by springtime everybody in town was talking about having a normal summer and, yes, a normal football season.
After 164 infusions at EAMC in December and then 464 in January, that number dropped sharply as well. The hospital administered 151 infusions in February, 57 in March, 38 in April, 45 in May and 28 in June.
The normal summer had arrived. And then it was gone.
'They shouldn't be here'
By the end of July, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spread rapidly across Alabama, EAMC’s hospitalization count doubled from 11 to 22 and then jumped up to 30.
“Every time I see these patients, I think to myself, they shouldn’t even be here to begin with,” said Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, EAMC’s infectious disease specialist. “They could be home with their families now if they had been vaccinated.”
On Wednesday, when EAMC’s COVID hospitalizations hit 72, Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, EAMC’s infectious disease specialist, said that he expects COVID hospitalizations to continue their climb for several weeks and that they could pass the January mark of 92, something that at the start of the summer seemed unfathomable.
The nightmare has returned. Hospital beds and ICU rooms are filled. Doctors and nurses are facing the stress of being overworked and understaffed. People wonder if they can get care if they have a heart attack or a bad car accident.
Last week, Laura Grill, East Alabama Health’s president and CEO, wrote a guest editorial to the Opelika-Auburn News pleading with unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated.
“Our staff and physicians are exhausted—physically, mentally and spiritually,” she wrote. “Supplies are once again becoming scarce as hospitals all over the state and nation are vying for these same resources. Please do your part to help us.”
Meanwhile, the hospital looked for ways to help itself. It looked back and it looked forward. Ramping up infusions moved to the top of the list.
Since December, EAMC has administered 1,765 infusions at its infusion center and in its three emergency rooms in Opelika, Auburn and Valley, as of Thursday.
All of these patients were considered to be high risk for hospitalization. Risk factors include a body mass index of 35, which has since been lowered to 25, an age of 65 and up, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, pregnancy, cancer, being immunocompromised, or being 55 years or older and having cardiovascular disease, hypertension or COPD.
When someone tests positive for COVID-19 at EAMC, he or she is screened for these high-risk factors and if identified as high-risk, is able to go ahead and receive an infusion. Patients may also be referred to the infusion center by their private physicians.
According to studies, between 20% and 40% of high-risk COVID patients will be admitted to the hospital, compared to between 4% and 5% of high-risk COVID patients who receive infusions.
Chuck Beams breaks down the numbers.
The minimum number of those 1,765 patients who would have been hospitalized if they had not received infusions, Beams says, is 20%. “If we had done nothing, we would have seen roughly 353 admitted,” he says.
But according to the studies, 79 of those 1,795 patients, or 4.5%, would have been hospitalized even with infusions.
So, he says, EAMC’s infusion center saved 274 (353 minus 79) patients from being hospitalized, which is why the ICU waiting room is being converted into an infusion center. On a given day, he says, the infusion center is saving 10 hospital admissions.
“That’s the reason why we’re going hog-wild crazy trying to give infusions, because it’s all we’ve got,” Beams said.
Quicker turnaround
White, the director of clinical services, said the new location will reduce the time need for an infusion down from three hours to 90 minutes to two hours.
She said EAMC’s ability to administer infusions in the trailer was “maxed out” at 48 people. The new location in the hospital will allow her team to give 64 infusions in the same amount of time, 12 hours, she said.
At the new center, she’ll use the same number of nurses – five – but will hire two more support people. Everyone must wear full PPE. She points out that bedside nurses are not being moved to the infusion center. Instead, nurses who have moved into administrative or clinical positions are being used.
White said the first step in the process is for the patient to give their name and date of birth, get an arm band, get vital signs checked, sign some forms, give their health history, a take a dose of Tylenol and Benadryl.
Then an IV is inserted into their vein, they receive the infusion for 20 minutes, and then they wait an hour to be observed.
White said the common refrain from patients is this: “That was easy!”
So why do so many people refuse to get vaccinated in the first place?
“A lot of people are scared,” Childress said. “We have a lot of vaccine hesitancy because we’re scared.”
But when an unvaccinated person tests positive and is identified as high-risk, that person almost always opts to get an infusion.
“I would say 95% of the folks will accept it,” Childress said. “They’re desperate. They will do anything to save their lives.”
Don't ride it out
COVID-19 is a serious disease that kills people, Beams stresses.
“If you’re at home and you’re sick, you need to get tested,” he says. “If you’re positive and high risk, you need to get the infusion. Not only does that help you and could possibly save your life, it helps us because we’re out of beds.”
He also warns anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms but thinks they “can ride it out and just lay in bed and rest.”
They need to hydrate – drinking half of their body weight in ounces – and stay active by doing things like walking to the mailbox so they’ll know if they’re short of breath.
“This disease kills people because of what goes on in their lungs,” Beams says. “We can’t have our first connection with a patient when they’re in desperate need of air.”
In May, EAMC was giving one infusion a day. That has all changed.
“We’re averaging about 300 a week,” Childress said. “We will go up to 400-500 if we continue what we’re doing here.”
Ramping up the infusion program stretches the hospital even thinner, Childress said, but it’s worth it.
“We’re diverting some resources to this to hopefully have a huge impact downstream,” he said.