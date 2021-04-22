Here's why Lee County set the example among other Alabama counties in the fight against COVID-19. #resilientLee

As of April 19, Lee County ranked fifth in the state for highest percentage of residents vaccinated (27%), behind four counties all with populations below 15,000. Hale County (pop. 14,726) finished first at 32%.

How did Lee County do it?

We have a hospital, East Alabama Medical Center, that saw the pandemic coming, was quick to provide guidance and also to acknowledge what they didn’t know, and took the lead on testing and vaccinations when other communities were struggling to get those crucial activities established.

They also had an army of health care professionals who made it their sole mission to defeat the deadly virus.

Several weeks ago, Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, EAMC’s infectious diseases specialist, told our reporter Mike Eads a story about what would happen when he pushed his team to take a break. They would ask him when he was going to take a break himself, and he would reply that they shouldn’t worry about him because he was trained for this.

Actually, he’d never seen anything like COVID-19 and there was no way he could have trained for this.