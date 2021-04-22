Here's why Lee County set the example among other Alabama counties in the fight against COVID-19. #resilientLee

This week, we're telling the story of how the people of Lee County responded to a devastating pandemic with urgency, intelligence and compassion. And yes, resiliency. In doing so, this community set an example for the rest of the state.
Just look at the numbers.
Lee County is the eighth largest county in Alabama with a population of about 164,000, and one of 12 counties in the state with more than 100,000 residents.
Among those 12 counties, as of April 11, Lee County had the fewest confirmed COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people, the lowest per capita COVID-19 death rate, and the highest percentage of residents vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Bama Tracker.
It suffered about half the per capita confirmed COVID-19 cases of most of these 12 largest counties, and about a third of the deaths.
And look where Lee County ranks among the state’s 67 counties:
Lee County ranks seventh in the state for fewest per capita cases (with 529 per 10,000 people), behind six counties all with populations below 35,000. Choctaw County (pop. 12,841) finished first with 389.
Lee County ranks second in the state for fewest per capita deaths (with 6.16 per 10,000 people), behind only our neighbor, Russell County (pop. 57,781) with 4.85.
As of April 19, Lee County ranked fifth in the state for highest percentage of residents vaccinated (27%), behind four counties all with populations below 15,000. Hale County (pop. 14,726) finished first at 32%.
How did Lee County do it?
We have a hospital, East Alabama Medical Center, that saw the pandemic coming, was quick to provide guidance and also to acknowledge what they didn’t know, and took the lead on testing and vaccinations when other communities were struggling to get those crucial activities established.
They also had an army of health care professionals who made it their sole mission to defeat the deadly virus.
Several weeks ago, Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, EAMC’s infectious diseases specialist, told our reporter Mike Eads a story about what would happen when he pushed his team to take a break. They would ask him when he was going to take a break himself, and he would reply that they shouldn’t worry about him because he was trained for this.
Actually, he’d never seen anything like COVID-19 and there was no way he could have trained for this.
“I said I was trained for this all my life,” he said, “because I knew from the very beginning that COVID-19 will test me as a human being, not only as a physician.”At a memorial ceremony in March for those who died in the pandemic, Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, EAMC’s infectious diseases specialist, summed up the feeling of helplessness that COVID-19 brought with it.
“COVID-19 has brought me down to my knees many times,” he said. “COVID-19 has killed my patients in a way that no other illness has in my 30-something-year career. I had no effective treatment to offer to my patients. I want to thank our hospital for allowing me to try unproven treatments in an effort to save one life.”
The experts at EAMC didn’t speak down to people or offer false hope. They went to work and they laid it on the line for their patients.
Likewise, area leaders acknowledged that they faced big questions with no clear answers, and they worked together. Auburn University, the mayors of Auburn and Opelika, school superintendents, law enforcement and many others came together as a team.
Citizens respected each other. Yes, there were political and philosophical differences. Yes, there were the jerks who argued with people who said they were mourning the loss of a loved one from COVID-19.
But for the most part, people stayed at home, kept their distance and wore their masks. EAMC provided daily motivation by sharing warnings and statistics through the media.
We could have named this section other things, based on how our community has come together: UrgentLee. SmartLee. LogisticLee. RespectfulLee.
But the word "resilient" kept coming up. So ResilientLee it is.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is the editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com