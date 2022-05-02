Here's why the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is holding a suitcase drive for kids in foster care

Because the month of May is National Foster Care Month, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office wanted to find a way to do something to help children in foster care.

In partnership with Lee County Department of Human Resources, the sheriff's office will be collecting suitcases throughout the month of May. New or very gently used suitcases, duffel bags and backpacks can be dropped off at the LCSO lobby at 1900 Frederick Road Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The donated bags will be given directly to Lee County DHR and will be available to social workers to give to kids entering the foster care system or moving between foster homes within Lee County.

This is the first time LCSO has held a suitcase drive for children in foster care.

“We were looking at different issues and this one appeared on the radar,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said.

Jessica Henderson, media and community relations specialist for LCSO, said the idea came from Sgt. Pam Revels, a school resource officer in Lee County and a certified foster parent.

Henderson said Revels knew that children in foster care have a need for suitcases and bags to carry their belongings and helped LCSO get in contact with DHR.

“There’s so many kids that enter into foster care and they go to DHR so quickly that sometimes they either don’t have time to find something to put their belongings in or they may not have something,” Henderson said.

Many kids in foster care who don’t have a suitcase either carry what they can in their arms or use disposable plastic bags.

DHR and other organizations like the local BigHouse Foundation work to provide resources - including bags, suitcases and other essential items - for kids and families involved in foster care. Henderson said LCSO wanted to help provide support to these organizations.

“It’s already a really traumatic moment for these kids anyway,” Henderson said. “It feels really important to make sure these kids feel like they’re supported by their community.”

Sheriff Jones said DHR and Micah and Blake Melnick, the founders of BigHouse Foundation, agreed that having a suitcase drive would be very useful in assisting children in foster.

“Our position at the Sheriff’s Office is that if there’s anything we can do to make the plight of the circumstances surrounding a very emotional and upsetting time for them better, then certainly we want to do that,” Jones said. “We focus a lot of our programs and initiatives on children in our community.”

For more information about donating, email jhenderson@leecountysheriff.org.