Here's why unvaccinated people should check their body mass index

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations held steady at 71 on Wednesday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, and the number of COVID patients on ventilators dropped slightly to 21, after tying the all-time pandemic high of 22 on Tuesday.

Over the past week, COVID hospitalizations at EAMC have increased by one - climbing as high as 80 on Sunday - but COVID patients on ventilators have increased by more than 60%, increasing from 13 on Aug. 25 to 21 on Wednesday.

While physicians at the hospital have been encouraging people to get vaccinated, Dr. Mary Ann Shannon, an EAMC hospitalist, is making a special plea for people with a body mass index over 25.

"The biggest risk factor right now in patients being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 is obesity," Shannon said in a recent video produced by EAMC. "No one likes the word 'obese,' no one likes the word 'overweight,' and no one wants to think of themselves as either one, but the fact is, if your body mass index is over 25, you are at the highest risk right now for death, hospitalization, prolonged ventilation, what we call morbidity. ..."

