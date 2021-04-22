Here's why Ware Jewelers had strong in-store sales in 2020 despite the pandemic. #resilientLee

As the pandemic was hitting Auburn in the spring of 2020, Ware Jewelers was observing its 74th anniversary of business in downtown Auburn.

It wasn’t about to miss its 75th anniversary.

But things were different for the jeweler, as they were for everybody in 2020. In past years, the store would remain open on Auburn game days in the fall, with employees throwing down free ‘Ware Eagle’ t-shirts from its third-story balcony overlooking the iconic Toomer’s Corner, in the same way the campus spirit squad uses an air canon to shoot t-shirts to fans inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Ronnie and Tina Ware, Ware Jewelers’ fourth-generation owners, missed these rituals in 2020, along with the reunions that come with them.

“We know this couple that comes from Tampa, we know this couple from North Carolina, and we missed getting to see them,” Tina said. “We think of them as friends even though we only see them on game days – but have for the last 30-plus years – so I’ll be glad when things return to somewhat normalcy.”

Despite the pandemic, Ware Jewelers had a “tremendous last part of the year,” Ronnie said, and the company was able to “get back to where we normally are.”

He knows the reason for this success.