Here's why Ware Jewelers had strong in-store sales in 2020 despite the pandemic. #resilientLee

As the pandemic was hitting Auburn in the spring of 2020, Ware Jewelers was observing its 74th anniversary of business in downtown Auburn.
It wasn’t about to miss its 75th anniversary.
But things were different for the jeweler, as they were for everybody in 2020. In past years, the store would remain open on Auburn game days in the fall, with employees throwing down free ‘Ware Eagle’ t-shirts from its third-story balcony overlooking the iconic Toomer’s Corner, in the same way the campus spirit squad uses an air canon to shoot t-shirts to fans inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Ronnie and Tina Ware, Ware Jewelers’ fourth-generation owners, missed these rituals in 2020, along with the reunions that come with them.
“We know this couple that comes from Tampa, we know this couple from North Carolina, and we missed getting to see them,” Tina said. “We think of them as friends even though we only see them on game days – but have for the last 30-plus years – so I’ll be glad when things return to somewhat normalcy.”
Despite the pandemic, Ware Jewelers had a “tremendous last part of the year,” Ronnie said, and the company was able to “get back to where we normally are.”
He knows the reason for this success.
“Unlike most items, people want to touch and feel and see jewelry as opposed to buying from a website,” Ronnie said. “So, even though a massive amount of people go to our website every day, they always call and come in as opposed to pushing that click button.”
At the three-story shop at 111 South College Street, between a bank and a bookstore, the Wares get to walk down memory lane every day.
“We are very fortunate to be here,” Ronnie says, passing by black-and-white photographs of the flagship store and his family on the second-floor hallway.
The Ware family has owned Ware Jewelers and the famed “War Eagle” wall since its opening in 1946. Lamar Moncrief Ware opened Ware Jewelers across from Samford Hall on Auburn University’s campus, with a $5,000 loan from his father Lamar Mims Ware, a horticulture professor at Auburn.
Ronnie’s granddad advised his son against opening a jewelry store, as there were three in Opelika and two in Auburn at the time. Plus, Auburn Bank had offered Ronnie’s dad a job. But the new Auburn University graduate followed his dream, Ronnie says, and opened up the business that would sell to customers from 47 states and around the world in 2020.
“Granddad said, ‘That’s your safer route, I don’t know if a jewelry store will make it,’ but he had a passion for it,” Ronnie said.
Closing on Wednesdays to take the bus to Birmingham, Lamar would buy what merchandise he could in those times right after World II with the money earned the week before, maybe four Zippo lighters or two Cross pens. He would put one of the items in the 10-by-40-foot building’s window and replace it with the second when it sold.
Ware Jewelers sold the first colored televisions in Auburn. The store also sold irons, toasters and waffle makers in addition to jewelry, china and other items. Ronnie says when his father saw something Auburn didn’t have, “he really went for it.”
Former customers remember Lamar going to great lengths to be a part of their special occasion. In celebrating the 75th anniversary, Ware Jewelers put out a call for past memories surrounding the jewelry store. Ronnie and Tina say it’s been a “blessing” to hear the “small, tiny part” Ware Jewelers has played in anniversaries, engagements, graduations and other celebrations.
“My husband-to-be went to Ware’s in November of 1963 to purchase a diamond engagement ring that he planned to give me at Christmas,” Starla Owens Haynes commented. “We were both students at Auburn planning to graduate in March. He had no money. I don’t think he paid much down at all, and did not have to start monthly payments until he got his first job after graduation. … I’m still wearing the diamond he picked out with Mr. Ware’s guidance.”
The Wares acquired different pieces of property around town, and the family rented one space for 40 years. In the 1970s, Ware’s opened its second store in what’s now Auburn Mall. About a decade later, Ware’s opened an Opelika location, and once the current owners took over, the store expanded its footprint into Montgomery and Spanish Fort.
“We’re just so blessed to do what we do,” Tina said “We get to be involved in the process of somebody coming in, they want to get a gift for somebody they love and they want it to be something that can be passed on. We get to have a little part of helping them select something already made or creating something.”
The two are looking forward to many more years of making every moment a memorable one.
“We appreciate everyone who chose to shop local in all our locations,” Tina said. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be in business.”