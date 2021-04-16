 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's why you should vaccinate your pet: Lee County dog survives scrap with rabid raccoon
0 comments
alert top story

Here's why you should vaccinate your pet: Lee County dog survives scrap with rabid raccoon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North Dakota

- Banned pets: skunk, raccoon, venomous reptile

In North Dakota, licenses are required for animals that are “indistinguishable from wild, indigenous species or present a health risk to wild and domestic species” and those that are considered inherently or environmentally dangerous. A “nontraditional livestock advisory council” reviews special license applications.

 Pixabay

A Lee County labrador retriever family pet dog killed a rabid raccoon in its owner’s yard Sunday. The dog, which has since been boosted, is alive – thanks to being up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations.

The dog killed the raccoon in its owner’s yard at the 400 block of Lee Road 2049 and suffered superficial facial injuries during the confrontation.

A local veterinarian treated the dog shortly after the event. The dog’s owner presented the raccoon for rabies testing, which came back positive by the State Lab, according to the Animal Health Center in Opelika.

All five potential human exposures in this case have been addressed and are being treated as needed, confirmed Dr. Homer Bruce, the Lee County Rabies Officer, via phone Friday. The raccoon did not bite any humans.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s so important to keep up-to-date on your pet’s rabies vaccination to protect your pets, which helps protect humans from exposure through their pets,” Homer said.

Alabama Law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets to be vaccinated at three months of age and annually thereafter, unless they receive a 3-year vaccine. Homer says the first rabies vaccination is only good for one year regardless of which vaccine your pet gets.

Severe weather can cause fearful reactions from our furry friends. However, there are ways pet owners can help their dogs and cats with anxiety during storms.

“Pet rabies vaccinations provide a buffer between wildlife and humans,” Homer said. “It’s very important to get them started early, and then they get them annually after unless they get a 3-year shot.”

Homer asks owners to check their pet’s rabies vaccination status. If you cannot determine your pet’s status, contact your veterinarian.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert