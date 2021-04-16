Here's why you should vaccinate your pet: Lee County dog survives scrap with rabid raccoon

A Lee County labrador retriever family pet dog killed a rabid raccoon in its owner’s yard Sunday. The dog, which has since been boosted, is alive – thanks to being up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations.

The dog killed the raccoon in its owner’s yard at the 400 block of Lee Road 2049 and suffered superficial facial injuries during the confrontation.

A local veterinarian treated the dog shortly after the event. The dog’s owner presented the raccoon for rabies testing, which came back positive by the State Lab, according to the Animal Health Center in Opelika.

All five potential human exposures in this case have been addressed and are being treated as needed, confirmed Dr. Homer Bruce, the Lee County Rabies Officer, via phone Friday. The raccoon did not bite any humans.

“It’s so important to keep up-to-date on your pet’s rabies vaccination to protect your pets, which helps protect humans from exposure through their pets,” Homer said.

Alabama Law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets to be vaccinated at three months of age and annually thereafter, unless they receive a 3-year vaccine. Homer says the first rabies vaccination is only good for one year regardless of which vaccine your pet gets.