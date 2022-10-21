Heritage Baptist Church to open new location soon in Opelika

After spending 15 years worshiping in temporary locations around Opelika, Heritage Baptist Church is making plans to open a permanent home next spring. The church is in the process of constructing a new building on S Fox Run Parkway next to RV Roadway of Opelika.

“This will be our first building so it is exciting to have kind of a permanent location that we can call ours here,” said Heritage Baptist lead pastor Thad Endicott. “We're thrilled just to see all the Lord has done, really the miracle that he's working here in providing in these crazy times.”

The new church will be around 1,100 square feet and will have an auditorium that seats close to 250 people. There will also be classrooms, a fellowship hall, offices, a kitchen, and a nursery.

Two other features of the church, a memorial courtyard and an entryway leading into Heritage Baptist, will be used to honor others in the community.

The memorial courtyard will be surrounded by bricks that will honor those who have helped Heritage Baptist over the past 15 years. According to Endicott, there have been numerous people who have helped his family since he became pastor 10 years ago.

“There have been so many people that have helped our church along the way that we wanted to kind of memorialize their names,” Endicott said.

The pathway leading into the courtyard will also serve to memorialize those who have lost a child during pregnancy or while giving birth. Endicott’s wife, Cheri, has spearheaded that part of the project.

“Every child changes you whether they're born alive or dead, and so we knew that other people may have that heartbreak or grief as well,” Cheri said. “We wanted to present a place for them to be remembered as well.”

Endicott said anyone can purchase a brick in memory of a loved one, church, or business from Heritage Baptist's website, hbcopelika.com.

Additionally, the church will honor the industrial history of our region by incorporating elements from Valley’s Langdale Mill into the building’s architecture. Wooden planks from the mill will be used in the church’s entry way.

“These were the actual boards that made up some of the flooring,” Endicott said. “We're going to put that in the ceiling of our archway there in our new building as a tribute to the heritage of our community and the workers from our church and community who served in the mills.”

Heritage Baptist began life as a house church with just 12 members in 2007. It was founded by a widow named Shirley Thompson and chartered in 2008. This weekend marks the church’s 15th anniversary. Over the years, its congregation has worshipped in a variety of locations including a ballet studio, an old store front, and most recently the gymnasium at Union Grove Baptist Church. Endicott joined as Heritage Baptist’s pastor in 2012 after moving to Opelika from Birmingham.

“We fell in love with the people, the community, and saw the potential,” Endicott said. “And here we are 10 years later, and we've seen some amazing things happen.”

Endicott said when it came time to think about a permanent home, the church had planned on buying an existing building. However, five years ago he saw a sign on South Fox Run Parkway advertising land for sale. He said he thought it would be an ideal place for a church. The property, however, was 14 acres and way more than Heritage Baptist needed.

“It set for a year or two and still nothing moved,” Endicott said. “So, we began inquiring saying ‘Hey, would you guys accept an offer on half of the property?’” In 2019, Heritage Baptist Church bought seven acres of the property as their future home.

Including the property, everything has cost the church $2 million. Endicott stresses however that if not for help from others, the cost could have easily been twice that. Carpenters for Christ, missionary builders, as well as general contractors have helped with the process. The building is now over 50-percent complete.

“It's a metal building,” Endicott said. “It's been framed out. We’re finishing up running electric and plumbing. And the HVAC, mechanical is the next step. And then after that's installed, then there's sheet rock and finishing out the building.”

The church expects to open in February or March of 2023 at 1405 S. Fox Run Pkwy in Opelika.