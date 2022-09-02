Hey Auburn fans! Here's what's new in the Loveliest Village since the last football season ended

Since college football season ended last year, a lot has changed downtown that many Auburn fans might not know about. With Auburn being one of the fastest growing cities in Alabama, there’s plenty new to do in downtown before and after the game.

Here’s just some of the new restaurants and businesses that have popped up since last fall, as well as a few that will be opening before the end of the 2022 football season.

The Rane Center

The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center opened on Aug. 15 as a training facility for Auburn students in the hospitality program. But with The Laurel Hotel and Spa, 1856 restaurant and the Hey Day Market, non-students looking for high-quality lodging, pampering or dining also benefit.

The Laurel Hotel and Spa features 16 rooms, 10 suites and six residences, in addition to a spa, fitness center, rooftop pool and yoga pavilion, and it's available to use as a day spa for those not staying at the hotel.

1856 is an upscale teaching restaurant named after the year Auburn University was founded. The restaurant is situated on the corner of South College Street and Thach Avenue and is open to the public. It offers lunch, as well as a tasting menu for dinner. The restaurant features a “Chef in Residence” program and has room for 48 guests. There's also a master sommelier and a two-story wine room with bottles from around the world.

Hey Day Market is a food hall open to both Auburn students and the public. It features nine different chef-driven concepts instead of the typical chain restaurants found in most food courts. Malaysian street noodles, Cuban sandwiches, hamburgers, smoothies, salads, wood-fired pizza, gelato, L.A.-style street tacos and poke bowls are all available in the market, plus a bar featuring specialty cocktails, wine and beer.

The Rane Center is at 205 S. College St.

Restaurants and Bars

Several new restaurants and bars have opened in downtown Auburn since last fall. From well-known chain restaurants to locally owned establishments, visitors can get a taste of both the familiar and the new when they come to support their team during Auburn’s home games.

Whataburger: The burger chain opened its first Auburn location on the corner of North College and Magnolia right across from Toomer’s Corner. The two-story restaurant can accommodate about 30-40 diners on the top floor. There’s also a few tables and seats for dining on the ground floor. Of course, takeout is always an option for football fans or anybody else who wants to eat around campus or on the run. Whataburger in Auburn is at 101 N. College St. There's also a store in Opelika near Tiger Town.

Tavern on the Traxs: Located in the former Mike and Ed's Bar-B-Que location on North College Street, Tavern on the Traxs is a new sports bar that opened this summer. It features both indoor and outdoor seating with an outdoor covered patio and beer bar. The tavern touts itself as a laid-back environment directed toward older customers, but college students are welcome too. The menu features appetizers, wings, burgers, salads and sandwiches. It's at 307 N. College St.

Your Pie: On Magnolia Avenue across from Auburn University and next to Ross House Coffee, this brick-oven pizza restaurant opened in April. It offers 10- and 14-inch wood-fired pizzas, pastas, salad, craft beer and dessert. The restaurant seats about 70 people inside, with more seating outside. It's at 314 W. Magnolia Ave.

Jamba and Auntie Anne’s: This co-branded takeout restaurant opened in February on Magnolia Avenue right next to Your Pie. It offers acai Bowls, smoothies and a full line of Auntie Anne’s pretzel products and pretzel dogs. Service is mostly grab-and-go, with a few bar seats and some outside seating. It's at 316 W. Magnolia Ave.

The Yard Milkshake Bar: This Mobile-based dessert chain just opened in Auburn June and is ready to support Tiger fans on football weekends. The company, which gained national recognition when founders Logan and Chelsea Green pitched the business on "Shark Tank," offers shakes, floats, cookie dough and ice cream cones, scoops and cups. There's even a signature milkshake available only in Auburn inspired by Toomer's Corner and named “Get your roll on” inspired by Toomers Corner. The Yard is at 147 N. College St.

Dunkin': The world-famous donut and coffee chain, which recently dropped "Donuts" from its name to emphasize its other offerings, opened in downtown Auburn earlier this summer. It's at 171 N. College St.

Coming this fall

Session: This new lounge is expected to open in October in the former University Donut Company location. It will be geared toward a demographic older than traditional college students. The lounge, which serves only sit-down customers, has a location in Tuscaloosa and prides itself on having drinks out to customers in under four minutes. It's at 157 E. Magnolia Ave.

Publix: Perhaps one of the biggest businesses to ever open in downtown, this offering from the national grocery store chain has an October launch date. The 35,600-square-foot-shopping center will be located right across from the university in between South College and Gay Streets, which means it will be convenient for fans looking to stock up on last-minute tailgate items. It's at 138 S. Gay St.

Did we miss something that's new to Auburn since football season ended last year? Contact John West at jwest@oanow.com