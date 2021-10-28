Hey Auburn fans, learn from the last Ole Miss home game and bundle up

The last time Auburn hosted Ole Miss in football in 2019, cold weather caused a problem for fans and for Auburn’s home-field advantage.

Temperatures are set to drop again Saturday for Auburn’s upcoming game with the Rebels.

It’ll be the first time fans face chilly temperatures in Jordan-Hare Stadium this season.

Forecasts project a low of 50 degrees on Saturday night in the Auburn area after the game’s kickoff at 6 p.m.

Fans starting out the day tailgating and walking around Downtown Auburn can expect temperatures in the high 50s around noon, with winds reaching 15 mph.

The warmest part of the day will be around 4 p.m. during Tiger Walk, and after that the temperatures will drop to the low 50s.

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast will be a high of 61 and a low of 50 degrees for Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers after 1 p.m.

The night game starts at 6 p.m. when the sun will be starting to set, so fans should be prepared for temperatures to drop while in the stands.