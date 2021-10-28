Hey Auburn fans, learn from the last Ole Miss home game and bundle up

The last time Auburn hosted Ole Miss in football in 2019, cold weather caused a problem for fans and for Auburn’s home-field advantage.
Temperatures are set to drop again Saturday for Auburn’s upcoming game with the Rebels.
It’ll be the first time fans face chilly temperatures in Jordan-Hare Stadium this season.
Forecasts project a low of 50 degrees on Saturday night in the Auburn area after the game’s kickoff at 6 p.m.
Fans starting out the day tailgating and walking around Downtown Auburn can expect temperatures in the high 50s around noon, with winds reaching 15 mph.
The warmest part of the day will be around 4 p.m. during Tiger Walk, and after that the temperatures will drop to the low 50s.
According to the National Weather Service, the forecast will be a high of 61 and a low of 50 degrees for Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers after 1 p.m.
The night game starts at 6 p.m. when the sun will be starting to set, so fans should be prepared for temperatures to drop while in the stands.
Bringing a jacket or sweatshirt and wearing long pants or leggings will keep fans comfortable in this cooler weather and allow them to stay and enjoy the entire game.
Two years ago when Auburn hosted Ole Miss in early November in 2019, temperatures dropped significantly from day to night and many students left the stadium early even as Auburn battled to a one-score win.
After the game, Auburn football players took to social media to voice their displeasure. “Come on Auburn Family, we gotta be better than this,” then-team captain K.J. Britt posted to Twitter after the game.
Running back Shaun Shivers found a photo of the emptied student section the next day and tweeted, “What happened to being a ‘Family’?”
Ultimately, many students said they were simply not dressed for the cooler temperatures and many of them left early because of that, not because they didn’t support the team.
Auburn fans returned to Jordan-Hare to create raucous environments later that season, including a sellout win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl.