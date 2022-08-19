Hey, Auburn's new Hey Day Market is a food hall, not a food court

Hey, don't call the Hey Day Market, which opened Tuesday in Auburn's new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, a food court.

“This is not a food court," said Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners, management company for both the Hotel of Auburn University and Hey Day Market. "A food court has chain restaurants, while a food hall has independent chefs. We have chef-driven concepts here."

There are currently seven stalls in operation, with a pizza restaurant opening next week and another restaurant set for Oct. 1. The market is open for lunch from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. through Monday.

On Tuesday, the schedule for Hey Day Market shifts to a permanent schedule of 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with a 10 p.m. closing time for the late dinner crowd on Friday and Saturday.

“It’s great because you go out with a group of friends for dinner, and everyone can get something they actually want to eat,” van der Reijden said.

A 10th booth is being reserved so that graduates of the hospitality management and culinary science programs can develop concepts.

“It brings something new and much needed to Auburn’s campus that fills a hole in the community,” said Ella LeBlanc, a kinesiology student at Auburn. “This isn’t a sterile dining hall with mediocre food or another fast food chain. It is a wonderful gathering space that allows for new, creative chefs to show off their food and add variety to our dining options.”

To continue to grow the sense of community, the food hall will be hosting Sunday soul brunches every week beginning Sept. 4. It will also be adding lawn games next to the hall, including croquet and cornhole, and a big screen.

“It’s been a hub of activity so far,” said van der Reijden.

The Hey Day Market is at 211 S. College St. next to the Hotel of Auburn.

Students can use their declining balance dollars and Tiger Club cards at any vendor except the bar.

Options include:

Khoodles: Malaysian street noodles

La Cubanita: Cuban sandwiches

Little Darling Burger Co.: Classic and new takes on burgers

Loud Roots: Build-your-own smoothie bowl and salads

Pizzeria Ariccia: Wood-fired pizza

Saint Bernardo Gelateria: Gelato

WildChild: LA street tacos

Pokémen: Poke bowls

The Bar: Specialty cocktails, wine and beer