Hey hunters, here's how you can feed the hungry while also managing the deer population

This winter, deer hunters can help fight hunger by donating venison to Hunters Helping the Hungry, which will give to food banks across the state of Alabama.

This program, coordinated by the Alabama Conservation and Natural Resources Foundation since 1999, helps provide food for those in need while helping hunters manage the deer population.

Since this program began, Hunters Helping the Hungry has donated about half a million pounds of venison to Alabama food banks, according to a release from the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association.

“We want to encourage sportsmen and women to utilize this free program to support the areas in which they go afield,” said Pam Swanner, director of the association.

“Providing healthy, organic and ground venison to families in need in Alabama, and especially in the Black Belt, is a powerful way to give back to our communities,” she said.

The 23 counties within the Black Belt include: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.