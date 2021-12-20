Hey hunters, here's how you can feed the hungry while also managing the deer population

This winter, deer hunters can help fight hunger by donating venison to Hunters Helping the Hungry, which will give to food banks across the state of Alabama.
This program, coordinated by the Alabama Conservation and Natural Resources Foundation since 1999, helps provide food for those in need while helping hunters manage the deer population.
Since this program began, Hunters Helping the Hungry has donated about half a million pounds of venison to Alabama food banks, according to a release from the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association.
“We want to encourage sportsmen and women to utilize this free program to support the areas in which they go afield,” said Pam Swanner, director of the association.
“Providing healthy, organic and ground venison to families in need in Alabama, and especially in the Black Belt, is a powerful way to give back to our communities,” she said.
The 23 counties within the Black Belt include: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.
To donate to this cause, hunters can drop off their deer at participating processors with a Game Check confirmation number, and the processors will take care of the deer and send the meat to the nearest food bank.
The donated deer meat is processed into ground venison, packaged and frozen and distributed to different food banks.
Hunters will not be charged for processing the deer; however, they can choose to pay for the processing if they wish.
“While this program has been a mainstay for wildlife managers for more than two decades, it also fills a critical need in communities all over the state,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner. He calls the program a “win-win for everybody.”
“We’re proud to fund this program and we’re especially grateful to the participating processors,” he said.
Local deer processors participating in the program include John’s Deer Processing in Opelika and Ray’s Deer Processing and Twin Oaks Deer Processing in Auburn.
For a full list of participating processors, visit the Hunters Helping the Hungry website, and for a list of participating food banks visit https://www.outdooralabama.com/programs/hunters-helping-hungry.