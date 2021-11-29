Hey kids! Get in a snowball fight with Opelika Police officers at Snopelika this year!

There's a new event at this year's Snopelika.
Starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, children 12 years old and younger are invited to participate in a snowball fight against the officers from the Opelika Police Department.
The snowballs are made out of a plush material and the fight will be within a roped off area.
Chief Shane Healey said about 15 officers will come to the event to play in the snowball fight and to talk with the kids.
“At the end of the day, something like this is a way for us to have interactions with people when we don’t have to be the police,” Healey said. “We just get to talk to people, talk to kids and have fun playing.”
The third annual Snopelika is from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. on Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Healey said last year the OPD participated in the Snopelika event and raised money for charity with a marshmallow toss.
This year the OPD is just taking the opportunity to play with kids and have conversations with people that doesn’t require official police business.
“It’s important to break down some barriers and build some relationships before we ever have to have any kind of official interactions,” Healey said.
Mackenzie Poole, director of leadership and events manager for the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, said another new feature to the event this year will be the addition of vendors.
This year about 40 different vendors will be set up at the event including food vendors, shopping vendors and informational booths.
“This event has grown over the years tremendously,” Poole said. “It’s a community event that kicks off the Christmas season in Opelika, and it’s one out of about 20 events.”
This winter festival will also have snow machines to pump out artificial snow and will also feature various photo ops, a tree lighting ceremony, a performance by the Opelika High School marching band and a reading of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Mayor Fuller and the Opelika City Council.
The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Here are the some of the other Christmas events planned for the City of Opelika:
- Christmas in Camelot, a tour of Christmas lights and decorations that will be open throughout the whole month of December from 4:30-10 p.m. off Rocky Brook Road.
- Drive-Thru Nativity Story, open throughout December in National Village at Spa Loop & Yards Lane.
- Opelika's Very Merry Stroll, open to the public from Dec. 3-31.
- Christmas Parade in downtown Opelika at 10 a.m. Dec. 4.
- Christmas in a Railroad Town from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 10.
- Victorian Front Porch Tour with a driving tour from 5-10 p.m. Dec. 10-14, a bike tour at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at 10 a.m., and a walking tour from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 11. Find more info about tickets and horse drawn carriage rides at opelikalibraryfriends.com.
- Reindeer Express at Municipal Park with a Christmas Market, a monkey park and $2 train rides from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12-15.
- Opelika Theatre Company Christmas Showcase at the Sportsplex Amphitheater at 3 p.m. Dec. 12.
- Collinwood Luminaries, a neighborhood event with live characters and animals showing the path to Christ, held off 10th Street from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 17.
- Opelika Theatre Company Christmas Carnival & Pet Parade from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Southside Center, 1103 Glenn St. Cost is $25 per family, which includes all carnival activities and pictures with Santa, and $10 to enter the pet parade.