Hey kids! Get in a snowball fight with Opelika Police officers at Snopelika this year!

There's a new event at this year's Snopelika.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, children 12 years old and younger are invited to participate in a snowball fight against the officers from the Opelika Police Department.

The snowballs are made out of a plush material and the fight will be within a roped off area.

Chief Shane Healey said about 15 officers will come to the event to play in the snowball fight and to talk with the kids.

“At the end of the day, something like this is a way for us to have interactions with people when we don’t have to be the police,” Healey said. “We just get to talk to people, talk to kids and have fun playing.”

The third annual Snopelika is from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. on Courthouse Square in Opelika.

Healey said last year the OPD participated in the Snopelika event and raised money for charity with a marshmallow toss.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year the OPD is just taking the opportunity to play with kids and have conversations with people that doesn’t require official police business.