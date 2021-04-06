'Hey, you're worthy': Lee County Youth Development Center stayed open despite pandemic and gave kids hope

Cooper said that, on average, the LCYDC serves about 120 children a day, and despite the pandemic and the dangers the staff faced during it, the youth development center remained open for the children it cared for.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We never closed our doors and the lights never went off, 24/7,” Cooper said. “That took a lot of courage, because our staff didn’t know what they were walking into. We didn’t know what this scourge was or how it was going to impact us, but we continued to serve our children, and we have to thank our staff for being there.”

Despite being able to maintain its operations and remain as an accredited institution, the LCYDC has experienced an increase in need for the residential services it provides for its children as a result of the pandemic.

“A lot of homes are under pressure, and families aren’t working and the children aren’t getting out of the homes,” Cooper said. “There’s a lot more domestic violence and a lot more drug abuse and use, which is driving up the numbers.

"We cannot serve the number of referrals that we receive because we serve children statewide. … But for the children we receive into care, we have about an 80% success rate, meaning they leave here and don’t reoffend and aren’t part of the system once they leave.”